The Northants Telegraph conducted its annual town centre health check in Wellingborough in January, with the data showing how much it has changed over the course of the year.

Shoppers’ habits have changed as a result of the pandemic and cost of living crisis, and towns up and down the country are having to evolve to fit people’s needs.

This year, 321 units in Wellingborough were recorded and categorised including those in Silver Street, Midland Road, Market Street, Oxford Street, Cambridge Street and Swansgate Shopping Centre, with results showing some key differences from 2023’s data.

Wellingborough town centre, pictured on January 9, 2024

Here’s what we found.

The data – how is Wellingborough faring?

When we conducted similar research in 2023 we discovered that, while new stores were filling gaps in the centre, the volume of vacant units was higher than Corby, Kettering, and Rushden, sitting at 16.4 per cent. In 2024, that number has risen to 17.4 per cent thanks to the closure of Wilko, O2, Barclays and Flowers by Lisa, the latter being one of the town’s oldest independent shops that has since relocated.

This is substantially higher than in Corby, which currently has a 9.4 per cent vacancy rate.

321 units in Wellingborough town centre we recorded and categorised

Button Boutique was also one of the more established shops to close its doors, but despite the business being heroically saved by Old Quirky Antiques, the old unit is now without an occupier.

Speaking about the current state of Wellingborough Sarah Meehan, owner of Old and Quirky Antiques said: “I believe Wellingborough town centre is faring better than some, but could be greatly improved upon as there seems to be an abundance of barber shops, vape stores, nail bars and takeaways.

"The only way to attract more people to Wellingborough is with a more diverse range of shops and eateries.

"Filling the shops with independent stores of all types will drag the chain stores back to the high streets.”

Button Boutique closed its doors in September 2023, but lives on at Old and Quirky Antiques, also in Silver Street

Other figures in the data suggest a decrease in the availability of hair/beauty outlets, with 2024 numbers declining one per cent to 11.8, however, it remains the second highest represented category.

Food and drink makes up a larger portion of the town centre than last year, up to 28.6 per cent from 27.1 per cent in 2023, thanks to the re-emergence of UglyMug and the recent opening of Fireaway Pizza in Pebble Lane.

Mixed retail made up 8.4 per cent of units, and ‘other’, which included solicitors, tattoo shops and community services also made up 8.4 per cent.

The lowest recorded category was a three-way tie between books/music/entertainment, vape shops and gambling outlets, with each representing 0.9 per cent of the town centre.

Town centre regeneration is what people want

Town centre regeneration has been a talking point during the upcoming by-election in the Wellingborough constituency, with candidates highlighting the need for change to keep shoppers interested in what it has to offer.

We took to the town centre to talk to people about their priorities, with the town centre chief among them.

Keith Maycock said: “Improving the state of the town centre and trying to attract shops to the town centre, something such as Wilkos and more police. I don’t like coming into town at night-time.”

Mother and daughter June Chimes and Emma Dubignon said: “They need to sort out the town centre because it’s rubbish, they could do it with investment from central government. It used to be a lovely market town.

“There needs to be more independent shops and have a crackdown on crime.”

What do you think about Wellingborough town centre?

The full break-down of all categories recorded is:

Vacant – 17.4 per cent

Beauty/Hair – 11.8 per cent

Cafe/Restaurant – 9 per cent

Fast food/Takeaway – 8.7 per cent

Mixed retail – 8.4 per cent

Other – 8.4 per cent

Food retail – 5.6 per cent

Pub/Bar – 5.3 per cent

Estate agents – 5 per cent

Clothing – 4 per cent

Pharmacy/Health 3.4 per cent

Banks/Financial – 2.8 per cent

Charity Shop – 2.8 per cent

Phones – 1.9 per cent

Newsagents – 1.2 per cent

Jewellery – 1.2 per cent

Books/Music/Entertainment – 0.9 per cent

Vape Shop – 0.9 per cent