A popular coffee shop that closed last year has returned to Wellingborough as Ugly Mug in Church Street is now open once again, under new management.

Dan Clarkson and his wife, Tasha, are fulfilling their dream of owning a coffee shop, and decided to take on the closed business to bring back the much-loved establishment.

Dan said: “It has always been a dream of the family’s to open a coffee shop from their passion of baking, and when I learned of Ugly Mug closing I contacted Jonathan to enquire about the situation and eventually agreed to take it on.

Ugly Mug reopened on August 28

“It is such a beautiful building, from the historic ironstone front and arched doorways, to the contemporary glass rear extension looking out over the All Hallows Church grounds.

“We just couldn’t let the opportunity be missed.”

Ugly Mug (stylised as U G L Y M U G) was previously owned by former Wellingborough mayor and current North Northants Councillor Jonathan Ekins, who closed the cafe in October 2022 due to the escalating costs to maintain it during the cost of living crisis.

At the time, he said: “We know everyone is feeling the pinch.

"I can’t warrant charging someone £3.70 for a cup of coffee.”

However, its return almost a year later brings with it fresh ideas that the owners are hoping will be a success, including a new menu that encompasses many gluten free options and a reworked seating arrangement to accommodate people with limited mobility.

The new owners are also ‘passionate’ about supporting local businesses, so its interior is decorated with artwork and arrangements from people in the area, and the coffee is provided by The Roastery at Nene Court.

Dan added: “There is often never a right time in business and even more so in a cost of living crisis, and the hospitality sector is being hit hardest; but it is worth the risk with the ideas we have.

"We have created the menu based on the foods we love to eat, and believe many others will love it too.