Wellingborough is set to be given another food choice tomorrow as Fireaway Pizza will open its Pebble Lane doors.

After planning was granted in September to convert the unit previously used by Age UK in 2018, efforts were made to ensure that more high-quality pizza options could be provided to the people of Wellingborough.

Amit Patel, franchise owner of the restaurant, said: "I am delighted that we can now open our Wellingborough site.

"It's been a long but exciting journey to get to this point, and we have spent the last two months getting everything ready and just right for our customers.

"I'm particularly proud of the great team we have hired who have all helped us deliver our pre-opening plan.

"Collectively our mission will be to serve the best pizza in town and an outstanding service above and beyond what you will get elsewhere so we look forward to hearing feedback from our customers.”

Hand-made pizzas are prepared and quickly cooked in a 400-degree fire oven, resulting in an authentic Italian-style pizzas that can be enjoyed after a mere 180 seconds.

The restaurant will fling open its doors at 4pm for its opening day on December 12, and following this will be open Monday through to Sunday from 11am until 11pm.

Fireaway Pizza includes seating for up to 15 visitors as well as a self-service kiosk for those who are looking to take their food home or on the go, and opening day will include an offer of £5 for any signature pie, which includes classics such as the Mexicano, Veggie Supreme, King Pepperoni, and Margherita pizzas.

The Fireaway business began in 2016 with a single shop in London, and over the years it has reached all corners of the UK with over 150 locations, and rising.

The Wellingborough site is the third branch of the budding Fireaway franchise in Northamptonshire as there are spots in Northampton and Kettering, with a Corby location in George Street set to welcome customers on December 21.