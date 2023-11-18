Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a successful opening in both Northampton and Kettering, as well planning approved for a third in Wellingborough, Fireaway is bringing freshly made authentic Italian pizza to yet another Northamptonshire town.

Plans have been submitted for a new location in Corby’s George Street, with a view to open its doors this December.

Mario Aleppo, Managing Director of Fireaway, said: “We are very excited to bring authentic Italian fast fired pizzas to the town of Corby.

A diagram of the proposed front elevation of the planned Fireaway restaurant

“We are aiming for our new store to be ready by the 21st of December.

“Customers can expect great pizzas, salads, desserts and milkshakes. We will offer dine in and delivery options.”

The George Street unit is currently empty, and will require building work to install the brand’s look and feel, as the last occupier up to 2021 was bookmaker Coral.

On the application form, the proposed opening hours are 8am to 11pm daily.

The unit when it was occupied by Coral. (Google Maps, December 2020)

The planning documents go on to say: “The proposal intends to also provide much needed economic boost to the existing area by providing a new restaurant within the parade with seating thereby attracting patrons from the local community and businesses.

“The vacant unit will be converted to provide new flavours of food for the community with freshly made pizza.

“The new restaurant would in turn also provide the employment of extra staff from the community.”

The application proposes that there will be five employees at the restaurant, three full-time and two part-time.