Following a successful opening in both Northampton and Kettering, Fireaway is bringing freshly made authentic Italian pizza to another north Northants town.

Plans have been approved for a new location in Wellingborough’s Pebble Lane, with a view to open its doors in January 2024.

Amit Patel, franchise owner of the Wellingborough restaurant said: “The growth of population was a factor when we chose Wellingborough.

"The town centre footfall for Wellingborough still feels good overall.

“Bringing a brand like Fireaway is different in that it is a fresh food concept.”

Amit also noted the availability of free parking as another reason for the decision to open in the town.

The Pebble Lane unit is currently ‘just an empty shell’, and will require building work to install the brand’s look and feel, as the last occupier up to 2018 was the charity Age UK.

A Fireaway location in Northampton’s Bridge Street opened its doors in March after an application in St Giles Street was denied, and Kettering’s own branch welcomed customers in July.

It was ‘always the target’ to set up shop in the three aforementioned towns.

The Fireaway business began in 2016 with a single location in London, opened by Managing Director Mario Aleppo with the aim of bringing better pizza to the city. In the years since it has spread across the UK with over 150 locations, now reaching Northamptonshire, with Wellingborough being the next in line to receive ‘fast-fired’ pizza.

Mario said: “We are very excited about expanding to the town of Wellingborough after successful openings in Kettering and Northampton.

“Customers can expect authentic Italian pizzas made using fresh dough and cooked in a stone fire oven in less than 3 minutes.

"We will start off with collection only but pizzas will be available for home delivery after the first week.”

The location is looking to hire the equivalent of 10 full-time team members and a site manager who have ‘experience of delivering great service to customers and ideally who have a passion for pizza.’