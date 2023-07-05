Kettering’s latest fast food outlet has officially been opened with its promise of authentic Italian pizzas in 180 seconds.

The franchise started in London has been brought to Dalkeith Place, with eat-in or takeaway diners being able to order from 11am to 11pm seven days a week.

Fireaway say their pizza dough is made fresh in-store and that they offer vegan and gluten-free options as well as Italian ice cream and milkshakes.

Manager and director of the new outlet Tamoor Butt is employing ten full-time staff members, two part-time as well as two drivers.

He said: “It’s been really good. We have been surprised by the people of Kettering’s appetite for pizza. It’s nice because people can order in or have a take-away or order on our app or through Just Eat.”

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz cut the ribbon on opening day (June 27) of Fireaway’s 150th shop.

The Mayor of Kettering at the Grand Opening