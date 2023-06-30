Flowers by Lisa in Wellingborough’s Oxford Street is departing the store today (June 30), ending 54 years of service in the town centre.

Formerly known as Glennis and Lisa Florists, the business opened in 1969, and while the decades have been kind, recent changes to Wellingborough have resulted in its closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Ellson, owner of Flowers by Lisa, said: “It’s obviously very sad, I have mixed emotions.

Lisa Ellson said: “Wellingborough has been my home for 54 years, and I shall miss it, but it has changed.”

"After 54 years it’s quite a big deal, we’ve had a lot of people come into the shop to say how much we’ll be missed.

"It took me a long time to get my head around the fact that this is what I needed to do.”

Lisa has worked at the shop for more than 40 years, dedicating weekends to the shop at the age of 14 and becoming a full-time florist at 19. The store was set up originally by her mother, Glennis, serving the town with beautiful, bespoke flower arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has remained a family-run business, with Lisa’s brother Phillip Corps also working as a florist for film productions.

A flyer for the opening of the shop in 1969

Fighting back tears, Lisa added: "It’s a massive deal, and I don’t think it will hit me until I hand the keys back on Monday.

“My children used to come here to work with me when they were babies, when I got married all of my flowers were from here.

"I’m totally, totally passionate about my job, and flowers are my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers by Lisa endured the pandemic by taking phone and online orders while non-essential businesses were closed due to national lockdowns. Footfall in the town centre declined, and it’s been difficult for many companies to recover.

Glennis of Glennis and Lisa Florists

The good news is, however, that Lisa will continue operating with a phone and online service moving forward in a bid to ‘keep up to date with the modern era.’

Lisa’s husband, Duncan, also works at the shop, and the change in service will give the pair ‘a better work/life balance.’

On Wellingborough locals’ support for the business, Lisa said: “Over the years we’ve made a lot of friends through customers, and we’ve put our heart and soul into everything we’ve done here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we’ve done someone’s farewell flowers for a funeral, we care about that, we want it to be right.

"It’s a thing of passion for us, it really is, and we thank the town of Wellingborough because people have been wonderful, kind to us, and given us a living.

"They’ve been good, but things have changed.”

Alongside the likes of Warwicks, Wilfords and Rutherfords, Flowers by Lisa is one of the oldest businesses in Wellingborough. The town centre is still recovering as the turbulence during the last few years continues to have an impact on shoppers’ habits.

Though Flowers by Lisa is departing its Oxford Street premises, its future is yet to be written, and Flowers by Lisa will live on in the digital space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad