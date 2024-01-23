Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new protection order in Rushden has been given the go-ahead, cracking down on street drinking, rowdy behaviour, and public urination.

North Northants Council approved the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for Rushden on January 18 after reflecting on the ‘scourge of anti-social behaviour’ in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The War Memorial Gardens, the length of the High Street, Eaton Walk and nearby car parks were identified as the main hot spots for violations.

The protection order will cover anti-social behaviour hotspots in Rushden town centre. (Credit: Google)

Within the area, there were more than 850 incidents reported to Northants Police between January and August last year.

These are the acts that will be tackled in the order:

Alcohol consumption: Possessing any open vessel suspected of containing alcohol, after being asked to surrender it by an authorised officer (excludes drinking in licensed pubs or restaurants). Rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour: Acting in a manner that causes harassment, alarm or distress or acting in an intimidating or aggressive way as a result of consuming alcohol. Using the public space as a toilet: Urinating or defecating other than in a facility specifically designed for such use. Begging: Making any verbal, non-verbal or written request for money, donations or goods (excluding busking). This includes the placing of hats or containers for money. Misuse of motorised and powered vehicles: Using a motorised vehicle which causes unreasonable antisocial noise, public nuisance, or danger to others. Refusing to remove the vehicle from the prohibition area when requested to do so by an authorised officer.

Breaching any PSPO without a reasonable excuse is a criminal offence and individuals could be fined through a fixed penalty notice.

The protection order will run for a period of three years, which is expected to be from February 2024 to February 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a public consultation on the PSPO held last year, 84 per cent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed with the five prohibitions being put in place.

The new rules will be enforced through joint patrolling between police and council-authorised officers.

Leader of NNC, Cllr Jason Smithers, said: “We have a pretty dire situation in Rushden at the moment and that’s why this PSPO’s been brought into place.

"We have to get on top of these things, not just in Rushden, but across the whole of North Northamptonshire.

“We want this to be a place that people are going to be proud to live.