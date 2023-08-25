Eager shoppers flocked to the opening of Rushden’s new Poundstretcher in the High Street today (August 25) with the new outlet promising affordable goods to locals.

The new 10,500 sq ft unit at 34-36 High Street was decorated with a balloon arch and gameshow-esque entertainment in the morning to welcome the new business before people took to the aisles at 10am.

Before cutting the ribbon, Rushden mayor Tracey Smith said: “I so hope they do so well, I really do.

The mayor of Rushden was on hand to cut the ribbon on the town's new Poundstretcher today (August 25)

“We need it, we’ve got enough residents to use it, if you don’t use it, we’ll lose it.

“Looking around the shop isn’t good enough, shopping in the shop is what we need in the High Street.”

The opening in Rushden is the 16th Poundstretcher to open in the UK this year, and with the uncertainty around national chain Wilko, the new store offers an alternative for those in need of household products, food and drinks, everyday essentials and electrical goods.

Store manager Ankit Patel said: “I think it will be really good for the local people because, obviously we heard the news about Wilko, so we will support the community in terms of the rising of cost of living as well, because what we provide are great deals.

“It will help people shop, save money, and save time as well.

“So far the people have been impressed to see how much variety we’ve got, and what it can bring to them.”

Shoppers that woke up early for the opening were able to enjoy entertainment and quizzes for voucher prizes, and to watch as Amy and Sarah from Encompass, a Rushden-based charity dedicated to supporting those experiencing homelessness, poverty and addiction, took part in a 60-second trolley dash to support their cause.

Prior to the opening of Rushden’s Poundstretcher, property director Gerry Loughran said: ‘We are pleased to be opening a brand new store for the people of Rushden to access our wide range of offers and products.