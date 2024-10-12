Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Halloween has returned, and communities all over the world are gearing up for a month full of frights, thrills, and a host of activities to enjoy as the spooky season hits its stride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a time for parties, trick-or-treating, pumkpin carving and so much more, and in north Northamptonshire it’s no different.

There are plenty of things happening in towns all over the county during Halloween, so we’ve compiled a list of some activities and events going on near you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spooky season is back!

Rushden – A High Street Letter Search will take place in Rushden on October 31 as the town council, in partnership with local High Street traders, where people will search for hidden letters in shop windows in the town.

It will take place from 10am until 4pm, and is open to all and is free to take part, with no requirement of prior registration. Once participants have completed their word search, they can return it to Rushden Hall by 4pm to enter the prize draw.

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “The letter search trail is not only a great way to celebrate Halloween but also a fantastic opportunity to support and engage with local businesses. From cafes to charity shops, each participating trader is looking forward to welcoming families and add some spooky cheer to the day.

"Don’t miss out on this exciting Halloween adventure! Whether you’re searching for hidden letters, enjoying a treat, or meeting some spooky animals, there’s something for everyone in this community-centred event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's plenty going on in north Northamptonshire this Halloween

Rushden Historical Transport Society will be hosting its ghost train once again this year on Saturday October 26 and Sunday, October 27. Organisers say it will be suitable for all ages, and refreshments available for purchase.

Saturday’s ghost train time slots begin at 4pm, and Sunday kicks off at 2.30pm.

Fancy dress is encouraged, and tickets for adults cost £6, and £3 for children, which can be booked here.

Wellingborough – ‘The Twins of Swanspool House’ will tell the eerie tale of an old Wellingborough legend, as the Halloween Trail hopes to send shivers down the spine of attendees. Only for those over the age of 11, organisers say it will be ‘perfect for thrill-seekers, history buffs and those intrigued by local legends.’

Dr Frights makes its way back to White's Nurseries on October 17

Admission is £3 per person, and families of four cost £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swansgate shopping centre is offering families the chance to take part in arts and crafts, a children’s costume competition, as well as an opportunity to explore the iconic Ectomobile, made famous in Ghostbusters, in the centre on Wednesday, October 30 from 10am to 4pm.

Fiona Stevens, marketing and tenant liaison coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre said: “We are excited to host this iconic car and props at Swansgate Shopping Centre this Halloween.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a memorable experience.”

Earls Barton – Dr Frights Halloween Nights has returned to White’s Nurseries in Earls Barton, hosting ‘Route 666 Vol.2’, a collection of mazes designed to mimic iconic Halloween settings. It’s become a staple of the Halloween scene in the county, and will run until November 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Gray, one of the minds behind the event said: "Following the fantastic response to last year’s ‘Route 666', we decided to continue the format with ‘Route 666 Vol. 2’ for 2024.

"This year, we’re building on that success with even more creative and terrifying new experiences along the route.

Kettering – On a lighter note, Boughton House in Kettering will once again host its pumpkin patch, where the Great Court will be straw-lined for people to pluck their perfect pumpkin ready to be carved. There, visitors can also enjoy some traditional games in the grounds, including pumpkin bowling and apple bobbing.

The patch will be at Boughton House from October 26 to 31, with free parking and adults go free. it will be £5.50 per child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Rees, estate manager at Boughton Estate said: “It’s a great opportunity for families to come along and experience Halloween together.

"They can get dressed up in their best Halloween costumes, pick a pumpkin and have a great time exploring the gardens. Food and drink will be available, we’ll have some tasty treats for little ones, and some terrifying tricks too.

"It will be a great event for the local community.”

Also in Kettering from Friday 25 October to Saturday 2 November, a Halloween Trail will take place in the town centre where people can pick up a trail sheet from any of the venues on the trail, follow the map around town to find all the hidden spooky shapes, and crack the code to win a delicious prize.

Mayor of Kettering and Chair of the Markets and Events Committee, Cllr Craig Skinner, said: "The town trails have been really popular so we are really pleased to be bringing back this during half term. It's great to get families into town and experiencing what Kettering has to offer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wicksteed Park – Wicksteed Park has collaborated with Halloween House Entertainment Limited, as the Halloween Haunt attraction, a family-friendly walk-through Halloween attraction, has been created by Steve and Kat Richardson from Rushden.

The Halloween haunt is included in a £15 wristband, which allows visitors unlimited access to selected rides and attractions which are open throughout the October weekends and October half term period.

It will be open open on weekends this month and throughout October half term. Tickets can be booked here.

Corby – DJ Dupex, who had previously hosted ‘That 90s Festival’ in August, is back with a Halloween party at The Junction on Saturday, October 26, from 6pm to midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special themed drinks will be available to purchase on the night and there will be prizes for the best dressed.

Danny Upex, A.K.A DJ Dupex said: "“I’m basically turning The Junction into a scare maze nightclub.

“It’s going to be a normal nightclub with all of the local DJs from the 90s festival. I’m playing, DJ Hayden is playing, and we’ve got a new guy in who’s local as well, Ben Brown.

“I don’t think it’s ever been done before. I don’t know why I thought of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £10 plus a £1.50 booking fee, and can be purchased online here.

Also in Corby, Adrenaline Alley skate park will host a ‘Halloween All-Nighter’ where people can ‘ride/skate from dusk ‘til dawn.’

It costs £28 for a standard ticket and there will be ‘tricks for treats’ as well as prizes for fancy dress. More information can be found here.

At the Grampian Club in Patrick Road, Corby, a Halloween party will take place on October 25 from 7pm until 11pm, with members being allowed two children admitted for free, and £3 per child for non-members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, October 26, Hayley & The Heartbeats will be performing alongside DJ Stupot (Stewart Mcmillan) on the decks from 7pm.

At Corby fire station, October 31 from 5pm until 8pm will see the drill tower lit up, coinciding with a raffle, fancy dress competition, stalls, refreshments, and more.

A spokesman said: “All proceeds go to the Fire Fighters Charity so every spell, raffle ticket, and pumpkin helps a great cause. Come down, have a frightfully good time, and let’s light up Corby Fire Station!”

A free children’s pumpkin carving workshop will take place on Saturday, October 26 from 11am to 2pm in the former Shoezone unit in Corporation Street, giving local children a chance to get creative by carving spooky designs, supervised by an adult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chester House Estate – Coinciding somewhat with the attraction’s third birthday, The Chester House Estate has launched its programme for the spooky season, which includes different themed days and activities such as creepy critters, pumpkin carving and birds of prey shows.

Cllr Helen Howell, Deputy Leader for North Northamptonshire Council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “Halloween is always a special time for the team on site, with the site having opened 3 years ago near Halloween.

“This year, we are going bigger and better, with the traditional Halloween activities pumpkin carving and lots of spooky surprises, alongside some new additions like fantastic bird of prey shows and our Autumn Food Festival.

"I am sure there will be a real atmosphere and I would encourage everyone to head over to the Chester House Estate’s new website to find out more and book your tickets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a ‘quiet hour’ every day of their programme for SEND individuals who can carve and paint pumpkins, enjoy the scarecrow trail and take part in the costume competition. There is also a SEND slot for the Creepy Critters event on Monday 28 October.

More information about the attraction’s Halloween programme as well as its £6.99 Spooky Halloween Passport can be found here.

If you’re hosting a Halloween event or activity in north Northamptonshire let us know by contacting [email protected] with details of the event.