'Spooky' Halloween free prize trail around Kettering town centre fun for all the ghouls and boys

A spooky Halloween trail around Kettering town centre will see ghouls and boys win prizes thanks to Kettering Town Council.

Youngsters can get a sheet from any of the venues on the trail and then follow the map around Kettering to find all the hidden spooky shapes.

Kettering Town Council is organising the hunt, with free prizes to be claimed at the end, as part of its programme of events in the town.

Mayor of Kettering and chairman of the markets and events committee, Cllr Craig Skinner, said: “The town trails have been really popular so we are really pleased to be bringing them back this during half-term.

"It’s great to get families into town and experiencing what Kettering has to offer.”

The trail will be ready from Friday, October 25 until Saturday, November 2, 2024, excluding Sundays and Bank Holiday Monday.

More information can be found online at www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/whats-on.