Column: Oliver Wicksteed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wicksteed Park’s place at the heart of the community is something that we all pride ourselves on, whether it is providing a place where families can enjoy themselves or forming strong working relationships with local businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So it is especially nice to be collaborating with Halloween House Entertainment Limited to create a fantastic new attraction which is running throughout this month.

The Halloween Haunt attraction has been created by Steve and Kat Richardson, from Rushden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple are believed to have the UK’s largest hoard of Halloween collectibles, props, and animatronics, totalling around 2,000 items, which they have amassed over ten years.

Halloween Haunt

They have used their collection to create what is thought to be the UK’s only family-friendly walk-through Halloween attraction.

The Wicksteed Park Halloween Haunt house has been created and built from scratch by Steve and Kat themselves in their spare time, taking around four months to complete. They also provide a junior walkthrough of Halloween inflatables with an “I spy” game for the less brave.

As well as being 200ft long and interactive, it features everything from vampires and werewolves to spiders and much more and is open on weekends this month and throughout October half term up to and including the 31st.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attraction is included in a £15 wristband, which allows visitors unlimited access to selected rides and attractions which are open throughout the October weekends and October half term period.

Attractions open include: Wicksteed Park Railway, Carousel, Sway Rider, the Garden Wheel, Wicky’s Farmyard, Meerkat Manor, Crazy Golf, Lighthouse, Cups and Saucers, Roundabout, Clown Coaster, Rockin’ Tug, Astroslide, and Treetop Walk.

Don’t miss out on all the fun, book now to avoid disappointment: wicksteedpark.org/events/halloween-half-term/

Also, just a reminder to book your tickets for the annual Wicksteed Park fireworks display on Saturday November 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets (£7) are also on sale for children’s favourite, the Wicky’s Mini Monsters Ball, taking place in the Pavilion at 4.30pm on Saturday October 26. Book now for this sell-out event to avoid disappointment.