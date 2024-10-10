Corby’s DJ Dupex to host Halloween party following success of 90s festival

By Callum Faulds
Published 10th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Corby’s very own DJ Dupex is hosting a Halloween party at The Junction following the success of the 90s festival he ran there this summer.

‘That Halloween Party’ is being held on Saturday, October 26, from 6pm to midnight, at The Junction.

Danny Upex, also known as DJ Dupex, told the Northants Telegraph that he was planning a Halloween party at ‘That 90s Festival’ back in August.

Since then he’s been working hard to make it happen and has now announced the details of the event.

He said: “I’m basically turning The Junction into a scare maze nightclub.

“It’s going to be a normal nightclub with all of the local DJs from the 90s festival. I’m playing, DJ Hayden is playing, and we’ve got a new guy in who’s local as well, Ben Brown.

“But we’ve got people that used to do Dr Frights and stuff, all the old scare actors are going to be in there scaring people throughout the night.

“I don’t think it’s ever been done before. I don’t know why I thought of it.”

Danny’s been on a mission to bolster Corby’s nightlife scene and provide people of the town with events they can enjoy at a reasonable price.

He said: “There isn’t much going on at Halloween and if there is, once again it’s one of those things where you have to pay to go miles away, or you’re paying a lot for your outfit, and you’re paying to stay somewhere else.

“I just thought if I do something here that’s ‘nightcluby’ and ‘scare mazy’ at the same time, that way people don’t have to travel to a scare maze and think they’re going to miss out on the nightclub because they’re going to get two in one.“

Danny's ambition to improve Corby’s nightlife is also the reason why the event will be ending at midnight, as he does not wish to take business away from other nightlife venues in the town.

Special themed drinks will be available to purchase on the night and there will be prizes for the best dressed.

According to Danny, tickets are selling out very fast. If you would like to book tickets to ‘That Halloween Party’, you can do so here.

