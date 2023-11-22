Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Christmas season is fast approaching, and north Northamptonshire is slowly getting into the festive spirit.

December is just a few days away, with local businesses, organisations and charities holding events in towns all over, from craft fairs to lights switch-ons.

It can be hard to keep track, so we’ve gathered up plenty of activities and events to keep the family entertained in the run-up to Christmas.

There's plenty happening in north Northants in the run-up to Christmas

If you’re holding an event in north Northamptonshire, let us know by sending details to [email protected].

Christmas Lights Switch-On Events in North Northamptonshire

All over the county, towns and villages are preparing to drape the streets with festive decorations, with the turning on of the lights being one of the biggest events in the calendar wherever you choose to attend.

Rushden

The first signs of Christmas are being found in Kettering ahead of its lights switch-on this Thursday

The High Street in Rushden will be given a splash of Christmas colour on Saturday, November 25, with the town mayor on hand to do the honours at 4.30pm.

Coinciding with the switch-on will be live performances from Slyde, a glam rock tribute band and Dr. Busker, the talented street performer along with parading stilt-walkers and Mr Twister, the balloon modeller.

Also present will be real reindeer and a special appearance from Father Christmas.

The High Street will be closed to traffic from 7am on November 25 until 7pm.

Kettering

Christmas has already started to befall Kettering with the recent reappearance of the giant red bauble and Christmas tree in the centre, but on Thursday, November 23 the lights will be switched on to officially mark the festive season.

The switch will be flipped by local heroes Sebastian Nunney and Kelly Mercer, with the event lasting from 4pm until 7.30pm in the Market Place.

Kettering mayor Cllr Emily Fedorowycz said: “Sebastian really does deserve this honour. He is an inspirational boy who has touched the lives of so many people in Kettering. I am so pleased that he is being given this treat.

“Kelly has done such an amount of work for local people. She is tireless in her dedication and support of the community. I am pleased to put her forward to turn on the lights and give the people of Kettering a chance to cheer Kelly for all she does.”

Also featuring will be a diverse range of street food, live music, crafts traders and representatives from local organisations such as the Kettering Street Pastors, Air Cadets, Fire Station and Northants Police.

Wellingborough

Wellingborough town centre will be lit up for the festive season on Saturday, November 25 as Market Street will invite people to the switch-on from 1pm until 5.30pm for ‘an afternoon filled with music and merriment.’

Those who do attend will be treated to ‘enchanting live performances’ and ‘special appearances’, as well as market stalls bringing festive treats, crafts and gifts.

Cllr Graham Lawman, leader of the town council said: “The Christmas spirit starts here, with the lights switch-on and lots for all ages to enjoy as the Wellingborough community comes together to start the celebrations.

"Market Street will, once again, be the centre of things, so please come down and enjoy!”

Raunds

The lights in Raunds will be turned on this weekend on Sunday, November 26, with a festive market also taking place in the square.

The town’s display will be turned on by Poppy from Windmill Primary School, who won a 2023 Christmas Lights competition to have her winning design on display at the event, which begins at 2pm.

Raunds’ Christmas lights will be lit up for all to see at 6pm.

The square will also play host to fair rides, a petting farm, craft and food stalls, as well as live music provided by an Olly Murs tribute act.

West Street, the High Street and Marshalls Road will be closed from 8am until 10pm. Brook Street from its junctions with Hill Street to its junctions with Thorpe Street and Grove Street will also be closed from 2.30pm until 3pm during Santa’s parade, which leaves the town hall at 2.45pm.

Desborough

Friday, November 24 will see the lights in Desborough turned on, with its Christmas Gala Night expected to attract up to 2,000 people.

The illuminating of the town will take place at 6pm, with fun-fair rides, refreshments, live music and a visit from Santa happening until 8pm.

Thrapston

Thrapston Town Council is merging its lights switch-on and festive market into one event on Saturday, November 25.

The switch will be flipped at 5.30pm, but an indoor market, stall games, food, entertainment, face painting and a visit from Santa will take place from 3pm until 6pm in the High Street.

Burton Latimer

Burton Latimer Town Council are ‘delighted’ to invite locals to its Christmas light switch-on event, which is set to occur on Friday, November 24 between 5pm and 9pm.

The two winners of the Christmas Poster competition, carried out at St. Mary and Meadowside Primary School will flip the switch, and Christmas stalls, food options and fairground attractions will give attendees something to stay entertained.

The High Street between the war memorial and Duke Street will be closed from 4pm until 10pm to accommodate the festivities, and the parking bays outside the shops will also not be in use.

Irthlingborough

Irthlingborough will wait until December 3 to turn on the town’s lights, with a Christmas market taking place beforehand on Parson’s Green from 2pm.

At 5.30pm, the lights will decorate the town, and during the day there will be music from a brass band, festive stalls on the market, gifts, toys, cheese, preserves and fruit and veg available to purchase.

Oundle

Oundle Town Council has opted to host its lights switch-on in December, too, with the event set to take place on December 2.

A market at Queen Victoria Hall and Market Place will also take place between 10am and 5pm, with gifts, food and drink, 90+ stalls, fairground attractions, and Santa’s grotto all featuring on the day.

Other Christmas Events Happening in Kettering, Corby, Rushden, Wellingborough, and More

Kettering

This Saturday, and for the next four weeks, a Christmas market can be found in Kettering’s Market Square to help people to get their gift shopping done early.

Wicksteed Park will also host a festive market this weekend with over 70 stalls selling Christmas crafts, gifts and artisan food between 10.30am and 5pm on Saturday, and 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday, November 26.

Miranda Hetzel began the market a touching tribute to her late husband, Andy, and because of this, 50 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the British Heart Foundation and the local air ambulance service.

The usual Wicksteed Park parking charges apply.

Corby

Corby Town Council will hold its first ever Christmas market event which will take place on Friday, December 8 at James Ashworth VC Square.

It’s a free event which will occur between 3pm and 8pm, will feature local traders for ‘those unique ideal Christmas presents.’

Cllr Mark Pengelly, leader of Corby Town Council said: "It’s important that we celebrate Christmas by putting a tree up in James Ashworth VC Square and having an evening of carol singing along with the market, and we hope as many people can either get stalls or come along at the appropriate time.”

Oakley Vale Community Centre will host a pair of Christmas events on December 2 and 15 respectively.

The first will be its very first ‘Christmas Fayre’, which will include more than 35 stalls of local crafters selling unique, handcrafted Christmas gifts.

Christmas carols around the tree will take place on Friday, December 15, which will also feature a light switch-on which will be done by the, courtesy of mayor of Corby, Cllr Leanne Buckingham.

Oakley Vale Community Centre chairman, Peter Moden said: “This was absolutely awesome last year, and this year will be even more special.”

Also on December 8, a Christmas market at the Cube will kick-start a plethora of festive events and activities happening in Corby’s centre this holiday season, followed by an event on December 9 which includes the chance to grab a photo in a giant snowglobe, try out a snowboarding simulator and enjoy a few fairground games.

Then, Santa’s Grotto will be open on the weekends of December 9 and 10, 16 and 17, and 23 and 24 December from 11am to 4pm.

The town centre will also play host to free Christmas craft walk-in workshops on Sunday, December 10 and Sunday, December 17, where children can decorate a gingerbread man and make a tree decoration.

Wellingborough

Tithe Barn, a building that has a history dating back to the early 15th century, will be the venue for another craft fair and market on Saturday, November 25.

From 10am until 3.30pm, traders will use the building to sell their gift items and other wares, with refreshments being available to attendees and entry being free of charge.

People will also have the opportunity to decorate a bauble that will hang proudly on the Christmas tree in the town centre.

Wellingborough Library is planning to host a Christmas Fair of its own on December 2, featuring pocket money games, a tombola, independent craft stalls, face painting, live music and a raffle from 10am until 2pm.

Completing a trifecta of chances to shop local this festive season, St Mark’s Church will once again hold its annual event, this Saturday, starting at 2pm.

The day will include a tombola, raffle, homemade cakes and preserves, toys, crafts, handmade gifts, refreshments, and more.

Children go free, and adults’ admission is £1.

Northamptonshire Animals in Need are hosting a craft fair of their own on Sunday, November 26 at its London Road home in Little Irchester, in the hope of raising ‘vital’ funds for the charity.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Animals in Need said: “Only a few days to our Festive Fayre! Come to the rescue and say hello to some of our rescued animals while doing some shopping and getting something to eat while helping raise vital winter funds for animals in need.”

The event will begin at midday and conclude at 3pm, with handmade gifts and fairground games like a tombola, hook-a-duck, ‘guess how many sweets in the jar’ and more.

Rushden

Rushden Historical Transport Society is holding a Christmas craft and gift fair on November 23 and 24.

From 4pm until 8pm, people attending the Goods Shed will be able to visit the stalls to purchase gifts, decorations, cards, handmade jewellery and more.

That’s only the beginning, though, as it has plans to host plenty of activities and events leading up to Christmas, including a ‘Santa Special’ diesel train ride on December 2, 3, 16, and 17, as well as a Christmas afternoon tea in the Gresley Buffet Carriage on December 10 at 3pm.

More about the things put on by the Rushden Historical Transport Society can be found here.

Rushden Hall will host a festive mosaic workshop on Friday, December 22, tasking local children with creating holiday-themed designs such as Christmas trees, snowmen or Father Christmas, with sessions running from 10am until 3.30pm.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “A Christmas mosaic workshop is a fun and interactive activity where children can create their own mosaic designs using colourful tiles.

"The workshop offers a fun and engaging activity for children to enjoy while promoting artistic expression and holiday spirit.”

Rushden Town Council is also holding a creative workshop on November 30 at 7pm to teach attendees how to effectively decorate a Christmas table.

Refreshments and materials are included in the £20 fee, and the session will be led by Jan's Floral Boutiques.

On this, a town council spokesperson added: “Learn how to create a festive centrepiece that will impress your guests. Discover insider tips and tricks that will make your table truly stand out.”

Rushden Lakes

Just a few minutes down the A45, Rushden Lakes will be the site of a handful of festive activities happening over the next few weeks.

December 2 at Nene Wetlands will bring ‘a day of live music, sustainable Christmas shopping and natural festive crafts’ to help raise vital funds to allow the charity to continue its work. From 10.30am until 4pm, the drop in event will feature live music outside the visitor centre as well as stalls from local suppliers.

Drop-in Christmas craft activities in the visitor centre include decorating willow wreaths, making festive treats for garden birds, and creating simple natural Christmas decorations.

A Christmas wreath making event in support of Encompass will take place at Rushden Lakes one day later on December 3 from 10.30am for two hours, promising minced pies, prosecco and a raffle.

On December 2, 3, 9, and 10, a handmade and vintage fair which promises to be ‘a treasure trove of cherry-picked and individually invited exhibitors, showcasing only the most original, high quality and affordable handmade and vintage collectables’ will be at the central boulevard throughout the day.

More about what’s happening at Rushden lakes this Christmas can be found here.

Earls Barton

Like Corby, The Square in Earls Barton will host its very first Christmas Market in the car park on December 3.

A spokesperson for Earls Barton Parish Council said: "The market will essentially provide all your Christmas shopping needs without the need to venture into ‘town’.

“We are very lucky that the parish council are open to, and encouraging toward, supporting any events and initiatives that contribute toward the local economy and general good community spirit.”

The market will take place from 3pm until 7pm, and include hot BBQ food from local business Lee’s Butchers, Glebe Farm will be present to showcase their seasonal fruit and veg, late night shopping at Daisy and Dot will be available and Jeyes will be open for mulled wine and mince pies.

Chester House Estate

An artisan market this Saturday (November 25) and Sunday (November 26) will give people the opportunity to support local businesses and purchase wares from over 40 Northamptonshire stall holders, beginning at 10am and finishing at 4pm.

On the same Saturday, a ‘Christmas calligraphy’ workshop will be ‘the perfect introduction to calligraphy and will take you through the basics of using a pointed nib and ink.’

A passage from the Chester House Estate website says: “During the workshop you will have the opportunity to create gift tags and turn your hand to creating a Christmas card.

"Each workshop is a total of two hours and all equipment is provided.”

Parking at Chester House is free, and entry to the artisan market and calligraphy workshop will be at no cost.

More information about things happening at Chester House can be found here.

Great Doddington

Great Doddington Preschool is holding its first ever ‘Christmas Fayre’ on Saturday, December 16, designed specifically to be child-friendly.