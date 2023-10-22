First ever community Christmas market to take place in Earls Barton’s Square this December
Earls Barton is set to hold its first community Christmas market on Sunday, December 3, as the village prepares for the impending holiday season.
The Square has long hosted a church service on Christmas Eve and the market will take place three weeks before from 3pm until 7pm, helping locals get into the festive spirit.
A spokesperson for Earls Barton Parish Council said: "The market will essentially provide all your Christmas shopping needs without the need to venture into ‘town’.
“We are very lucky that the parish council are open to, and encouraging toward, supporting any events and initiatives that contribute toward the local economy and general good community spirit.”
The market will include hot BBQ food from local business Lee’s Butchers, Glebe Farm will be present to showcase their seasonal fruit and veg, late night shopping at Daisy and Dot will be available and Jeyes will be open for mulled wine and mince pies.
Father Christmas will be making a stop to the village, too, giving young attendees the chance to snap a photo with Santa.
The car park will be closed to vehicles between the aforementioned hours.
Stall holders were eager to feature, with spaces being taken up in just a few hours, and there is ‘most definitely’ every intention of holding the market annually going forward.
The parish council spokesperson added: “If everyone’s happy after this year’s then it will be even bigger and better going forward.”