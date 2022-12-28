The event was organised by the churches of Earls Barton

Earls Barton’s ‘Carols on the Square’ was a success this Christmas as people attended in their thousands.

What has now become a festive tradition each Christmas Eve is one of the busiest events on the calendar for Earls Barton, and following the absence of a service in 2021 and 2020 due to the Covid pandemic it was the first event held since 2019.

It’s clear that the demand for its return was high, as people flocked to the Square to enjoy a sing-a-long before witnessing an impressive fireworks display to kick-start the Christmas festivities.

The evening is a collaborative effort from the local churches with the band that played a litany of seasonal tunes being part of Earls Barton Music. Other organisations involved in the planning and execution of the event include the parish council, fire service, the Tower Shop, and St John’s Ambulance.

Though it lasted just 45 minutes from 7.15pm until 8pm it left a lasting impression, and was a lovely return to form that Christmas in Earls Barton has missed over the past two years.

Earls Barton celebrates Christmas Eve in the Square - People were mesmerised by the fireworks display

Earls Barton celebrates Christmas Eve in the Square - Fireworks by All Saints Church were a beautiful way to cap off the evening

Earls Barton celebrates Christmas Eve in the Square - All Saints Church is one of the organisers of the evening

Earls Barton celebrates Christmas Eve in the Square - People flooded the village up to The Old Swan