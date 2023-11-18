It's Christmas in Corby town centre - here's what on in the run-up to the big day

It's Christmas in Corby and Happy Santa is back! Image: Willow Place and Corby Town Centre Shopping

Corby town centre bosses are planning another fun Christmas programme for 2023.

The line-up of events has just been announced and includes a chance to have your picture taken in a giant snowglobe.

The fun kicks off on Friday, December 8 with a Christmas market at the Corby Cube.

Then on Saturday (December 9) there’ll be a festive launch event across the town centre including the opportunity to have your picture taken in a giant

snowglobe, try out a snowboarding simulator and join in some fun fairground games.

There will be the usual Christmas trees and decorations throughout the town centre and, once again,

taking pride of place in Corporation Street will be the giant illuminated ‘Happy Santa’, as well as a snow family in Willow Place – perfect for seasonal selfies! Visitors are invited to submit selfies to the centre’s Facebook page for the chance to win a £50 gift card for a town centre store of their choice.

Santa’s Grotto in Queen’s Square will be open on the weekends of December 9/10, 16/17 and 23/24 from 11am to 4pm.

Admission is £3.50 per child to include an age-appropriate gift. No booking is required but be prepared to wait – he’s a popular guy!

In the run up to the big day, Saturday visitors will be entertained by the Corby Silver Band and you can join in community carols on Saturday, December 16, at 11am outside McDonalds.

The town centre team will also be offering free Christmas craft workshops on Sunday, December 10, and Sunday, December 17, where children can decorate a gingerbread man and make a tree decoration.

The craft workshops will operate on a walk-in basis from 11am to 2pm at Spencer Court, Corby, while stocks last. Again, no booking is required.

Corby town centre director Dan Pickard said: “With a comprehensive events programme – plus over 100 high street stores, independent shops and eateries – we are encouraging customers to save petrol, love local, and make Corby their one stop shop for all things Christmas this year.”