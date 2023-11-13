The event will take place at Rushden Hall

Rushden locals have the opportunity to get creative as the festive season approaches with a new table decoration workshop this month.

On November 30, at 7pm, people can learn how to dress a Christmas table at Rushden Hall, with refreshments and materials included in the £20 fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “Join us for a fun and interactive workshop where you will create a stunning table decoration for the upcoming festive season under the careful direction of Jan's Floral Boutiques in Rushden.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Get ready to unleash your creativity and bring a touch of magic to your Christmas gatherings.

"During this in-person event, our experienced florist will guide you through various techniques and provide you with all the materials needed.

“Learn how to create a festive centrepiece that will impress your guests. Discover insider tips and tricks that will make your table truly stand out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn new skills, meet like-minded individuals, and make your Christmas celebrations unforgettable.”

The workshop follows a string of successful events including mosaic making in the summer and animal handling during Halloween.