Rushden Town Council held three creative workshops this month with each giving local children an outlet to get creative, be it through African drumming, circus skills or mosaic making.

Each day was designed to give children an outlet to be creative and expressive in the summer holidays before school gets underway in September, with organisers crediting the events as a ‘great success.’

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “It’s nice to see the enthusiasm, everyone’s been so grateful.

The mosaic workshop on August 22 proved to be 'rewarding' for kids that attended

“The workshops were met with overwhelming enthusiasm from parents and children alike, who expressed their gratitude and satisfaction to the council and committee for organising such valuable opportunities.

“The positive feedback received further reinforced the success of all the events, enhancing the well-being, growth, and sense of community in the local area.

"Rushden Town Council’s initiative was a great success, leaving both children and parents excited for the possibility of future workshops.”

Children eagerly participated in the ‘rewarding’ mosaic workshops on August 22, which was also attended by Rushden mayor, Tracey Smith, who had a go at designing a coronation piece before presenting the other attendees with a certificate upon completion of their masterpieces.

The mosaic workshops in Rushden Hall were a 'great success'

Ideas for potential Christmas workshops are already in the pipeline, as the three activities held over the summer holidays proved to be worthwhile, with spaces filling fast and cancellations being met with almost instant replacements.

The African drumming and circus skills activities, both of which took place in the walled gardens at Hall Park, were also well-received, providing a ‘unique cultural experience’ and ‘valuable life lessons in perseverance,