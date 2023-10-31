Children enjoy 'exciting' Halloween animal handling workshop in Rushden
Six successful Halloween-inspired animal handling workshops were enjoyed by children in Rushden on October 27, giving them the opportunity to meet all manner of mini beasts.
The educational sessions covered curriculum-based topics like the rainforest, nocturnal animals and lifecycles.
A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “The Halloween animal encounters workshop for children hosted by Rushden Town Council was an exciting and educational event that aimed to teach children about various animals and their habitats.
"It offered children an exciting opportunity to learn about and interact with a variety of animals in a fun and educational setting.
"Throughout the workshop, the children were encouraged to ask questions and actively participate in the learning experience.
"The workshop leader provided information on proper handling and care for each animal and emphasised the importance of respecting and understanding these creatures.”
Much like the Mosaic-making event that happened in August, Rushden Hall hosted the sold-out sessions.
The activity began with a presentation about each of the animals, as the children learned interesting facts about each group. Attendees were then given the opportunity to interact with the likes of rats, snakes and bearded dragons, and were taught how to handle them gently, being encouraged to ask questions about their diet, behaviour and care.
Rushden mayor Cllr Tracey Smith was present at one fully-interactive session, and was on hand to present certificates to the brave children who participated in the 45-minute activities.