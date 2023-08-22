Corby Town Council will be hosting their first ever Christmas Market event this year.

The event will take place on Friday, December 8 in James Ashworth VC Square outside the Corby Cube.

On the day, It will be running from 3pm to 8pm and will include a number of local arts and craft traders for those unique and ideal Christmas presents.

Corby Town Council are asking everyone to please come along and join them and help count down to the Christmas light switch on which will also feature carol singing afterwards.

Cllr Mark Pengelly, leader of Corby Town Council said: “Corby Borough Council used to do a successful Christmas market many years ago, the new town council are now providing that.

"It’s important that we celebrate Christmas by putting a tree up in James Ashworth VC Square and having an evening of carol singing along with the market and we hope as many people can either get stalls or come along at the appropriate time.”

The town council are also now looking for local arts & craft stalls to come along and sell their wares. Pitch prices start at £25 and stall holders will need to bring their own stall or gazebo or umbrella as well as lights.

If you are interested in applying for a stall at the Christmas market, you can fill in this online form.