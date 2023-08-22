News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Corby Town Council are hosting their first ever Christmas market this year

The event will take place on Friday, December 8 in James Ashworth VC Square outside the Corby Cube
By Callum Faulds
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Corby Town Council will be hosting their first ever Christmas Market event this year.

The event will take place on Friday, December 8 in James Ashworth VC Square outside the Corby Cube.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the day, It will be running from 3pm to 8pm and will include a number of local arts and craft traders for those unique and ideal Christmas presents.

The event will take place on Friday, December 8 in James Ashworth VC Square.The event will take place on Friday, December 8 in James Ashworth VC Square.
The event will take place on Friday, December 8 in James Ashworth VC Square.
Most Popular

Corby Town Council are asking everyone to please come along and join them and help count down to the Christmas light switch on which will also feature carol singing afterwards.

Cllr Mark Pengelly, leader of Corby Town Council said: “Corby Borough Council used to do a successful Christmas market many years ago, the new town council are now providing that.

"It’s important that we celebrate Christmas by putting a tree up in James Ashworth VC Square and having an evening of carol singing along with the market and we hope as many people can either get stalls or come along at the appropriate time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The town council are also now looking for local arts & craft stalls to come along and sell their wares. Pitch prices start at £25 and stall holders will need to bring their own stall or gazebo or umbrella as well as lights.

If you are interested in applying for a stall at the Christmas market, you can fill in this online form.

Visit the Corby Town Council website to stay informed about any updates.

Related topics:Christmas Market