Free festive workshop in December to give Rushden's kids the chance to create a Christmas mosaic this December

The workshops are for children aged four and above
By William Carter
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 16:24 BST
Following a successful summer mosaic workshop, Rushden Town Council is returning to the idea, albeit with a Christmas twist.

The council is now taking bookings for the free creative class happening on Friday, December 22 at Rushden Hall in Hall Park, tasking local children with creating holiday-themed designs such as Christmas trees, snowmen or Father Christmas.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “A Christmas mosaic workshop is a fun and interactive activity where children can create their own mosaic designs using colourful tiles.

Six sessions will be available on Friday, December 22Six sessions will be available on Friday, December 22
"Children will be encouraged to explore their imagination and experiment with colours and shapes to create unique and personalised mosaic designs.

"The workshop offers a fun and engaging activity for children to enjoy while promoting artistic expression and holiday spirit.”

Guided instructors will be present to give a step-by-step tutorial on how to cut and arrange the pieces in different patterns and shapes to form a festive image or design, and children will be provided with various materials, adhesive and tools to create their own artwork.

A series of six classes will run throughout the day starting at 10am and lasting for 45 minutes each, similar to the Coronation-centric workshops held in August.

At the time of that event, a spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “It’s nice to see the enthusiasm, everyone’s been so grateful.

“The positive feedback received further reinforced the success of all the events, enhancing the well-being, growth and sense of community in the local area.”

Bookings will be on a first-come-first-served basis, and free tickets can be found here.

