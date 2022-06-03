Bumper crowds flock to Corby for the Pole Fair.. and it's over for another 20 years

The Pole Fair was a roaring success

Organisers of Corby Pole Fair said the day had been a spectacular celebration of the town’s tight-knit community as huge numbers arrived in the Old Village for the Corby Pole fair.

A 5am start for bell-ringers, and a 6am triple charter reading kicked-off the proceedings for the centuries-old tradition which celebrates the charter granted to Corby by Queen Elizabeth I in 1585.

As Reverend Paul Frost, Taffy Chikoto and oldest resident June Thomson were carried through the streets, flagging volunteers had to swap in and out to take the weight of the three ceremonial carrying chairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen of Corby June Thomson

An incredible pageant was one of the day’s highlights, as well as a walking procession and three fields full of fun. The Charter Field was packed throughout the day and crowds also swelled in West Glebe Park for jousting and extreme sports displays. Vikings gathered on the Rowlett field and storytelling took place throughout the village to the sound of bells pealing.

Helen Wilmott, director of Made with Many which helped put on the whole day’s events, said: “It’s totally exceeded my expectations.

"We’ve not had a final tally of what we took at the gate but it’s been well over 10,000 people who’ve come through the gates.

"I’m delighted we’ve had the support of the people of Corby for such a spectacular event.

The pageant was a highlight of the day

"It’s just been brilliant and worth all the effort.”

The fun continues into the evening with live music, food and drink.

The once-every-20- years event was caught on camera by our photographers.

See all the action, as it happened on our Liveblog here.

View footage of the Charter Reading here.

Watch the traditional chairing procession here.

Thousands walked through the Old Village as part of a walking procession.

And students from Corby Business Academy took part in a historical pageant watched by hundreds.