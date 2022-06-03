Chairing the Corby Pole Fair - historic custom goes without a trip

It wouldn’t be the Corby Pole Fair without the chairing – and this morning’s traditional chair carrying event saw Reverend Paul Frost, Mayor of Corby Taffy Chikoto and the Old Village’s oldest resident June Thomson carried through the streets of the old village.The trio were held aloft by locals as they were carried along the route of the three charter readings, watched by huge crowds.See all the pictures here.
The procession, with the Bishop of Peterborough in his traditional purple, makes its way through the village
Huge crowds were in attendance - despite the 6am start!
The second charter reading at The White Hart
The charter was granted to Corby in 1585
