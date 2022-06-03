Corby Pole Fair LIVE - follow all the action from the 2022 pole fair with us TODAY

The Corby Pole Fair 2022 is under way – and you can watch all the action from home with the Northants Telegraph.
Corby Pole Fair 2022
Last updated: Friday, 03 June, 2022, 04:55
- Our reporters on the ground will be providing full coverage from 5am including the Charter reading, processions, and the legendary ‘stang’.
- Don’t forget your £1 toll unless you want to be placed in the stocks!
- You can send us your pictures on our Facebook page or over on Insta and we’ll do our best to include them in our coverage.
- We’ll be going LIVE on Facebook for all the important moments and will be updating here throughout the day.
The bells
In a few minutes you will hear the bells of St John The Baptist CE Church ring out to herald the start of the Pole Fair. There’s been a church here since at least the12th century. When the Domesday Book was written in 1086, there were just 11 households in Corby. There’s now a population of more than 60,000 - and it’s the fastest growing borough outside of London.
The village’s oldest resident
Here’s our piece about Corby Village’s Oldest resident June, 85, who has taken part in five pole fairs and qualifies to be carried through the streets of the village in a chair, along with the mayor and the vicar. Her journey will begin 6am.
Corby Old Village resident June, 85, ready to be chaired at Pole Fair
This will be her fifth Pole Fair
The Greasy Pole
One of the traditions, climbing the greasy pole, has been thwarted by health and safety this year after the committee couldn’t find an insurer.
But a ceremonial pole has been erected nonetheless in the Charter Field in the Old Village
No greasy pole for historic Corby fair due to health and safety concerns
Plans have been scuppered
The strange origins of Corby Pole Fair
Nobody is 100% sure of the origins of the Corby Pole Fair, which is steeped in legend. One theory is that is goes back to the13th century, while others believe it started in 1585 when Queen Elizabeth I was rescued from a bog by Corby villagers.
In the 17th century, Charles II granted the town a charter and that is when better records began to be kept.
The fair as we know it began with the Victorians and always takes place on a Friday. It merges traditions from Corby’s British, Viking and Scottish roots.