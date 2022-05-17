All the Corby Pole Fair road closures for the June celebration

Organisers of Corby’s once-every-20-years Pole Fair have announced the road closures that will be put in place before, during and after the day-long celebrations.

Centred on the Old Village and Charter Field, access to roads leading through the area will be restricted to ensure the safety of the expected crowds for the spectacular community event.

The Pole Fair will take place on Friday, June 3. It is planned to coincide with Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, part-funded by a Heritage Fund grant of £158,000 and run by the volunteer-led steering group, alongside project partners Made With Many.

Staff at the White Hart prepare for the 1982 pole fair l-r Kitty Cooper, Bill Mawdsley, Peter Floody, Charlie Waterfield and Joe Sims.

Starting with bell ringing at St John’s Church, a dawn parade will take place into the heart of the old Corby village.

A spokesman for Made With Many said: “We have kept the road closures at the minimum level needed for the safety of both the general public and our crew.”

Closures include a small section of road at each gateway to the Old Village – the railway bridge on Rockingham Road, near the church on High Street, and outside the White Hart on High Street – that will be closed from 9am on Thursday, June 2, to 10am on Saturday, June 4.

The car park at West Glebe will be closed from Thursday morning to Friday evening.

Morris men and spectators in The Jamb at the 1982 pole fair.

Lloyds Road will be closed from 8pm on Thursday, June 2, until 11pm on Friday, June 3, with a one-way access route into the village along the front of Kwik Fit open on Friday evening.

The rest of the Old Village will be closed from 6am to 11pm on Friday, June 3.

Organisers will endeavour to re-open roads ‘as soon as it is safe to do so’ on Friday evening.

Residents have also been asked to clear the streets of vehicles in the old village centre before 6am on Friday, June 3.

Corby Pole Fair - the vicar of St John the Baptist is traditionally 'chaired' through the village

A spokesman said: “To enable the Pole Fair to take place, making sure that both the event can run safely and for the protection of your vehicles, we also need the following roads to be clear of all vehicles by 6am on Friday, June 3: High Street, The Jamb, Lloyds Road, Tunwell Lane, Stocks Lane, Chapel Lane (including the car park), South Road, Scott Road and Southall Road.

“Residents of these areas will be receiving a letter in the post with details of alternative car parking options and arrangements for residents who have carers visiting their homes.”

Anyone with any further questions about road closures should contact the Made With Many office on [email protected] or 01536 267895.

This unique tradition comes around every 20 years, attracting large crowds to enjoy outdoor attractions, entertainment and the reading of the Royal Charter at the three entrances to the village.

Dancing in The Jamb at Corby Pole Fair 1982

The Pole Fair begins with a reading of the charter by the vicar at the three entrances to the village, with the oldest resident of the village, the mayor and the vicar ‘chaired’ in and hymns from combined choir of St James Gretton and St John Corby.