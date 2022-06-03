Here's local celebrity poet Chuck Middleton with his special edition Pole Fair poem

What a day! All the fun from the Corby Pole Fair

What an amazing day at the Corby Pole Fair 2022 – and we were there to capture it all

By Kate Cronin
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 3:28 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd June 2022, 3:39 pm

The Corby Pole Fair saw thousands flock to the village to hear the charter, watch performances, dance, sing, and make merry.

Our photographers captured all the action, all day, and you didn’t miss a minute.

Here are some highlights.

You can see all our other photo galleries including those from the charter reading, the chairing, the walking parade and the pageant by visiting our website.

1. Corby Silver Band

Corby Silver Band was formed in 1902 specially for the Pole Fair, and they were up to play on the main stage at 8am today

Photo: Alison Bagley

2. The Vikings are in town

Corby was a Viking settlement founded by Kori and his band of brutes. Now, they're back!

Photo: Alison Bagley

3. The bell ringers of St John's

St John's bell ringers were up at 5am to mark the beginning of the fair then rang a full peal for 2h 45m from 9am

Photo: Alison Bagley

4. It's a dog's life

Corby Radio's Des Barber with town crier Anthony Dady (and dog) in the ceremonial chairs

Photo: Alison Bagley

