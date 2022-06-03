What a day! All the fun from the Corby Pole Fair

The Corby Pole Fair saw thousands flock to the village to hear the charter, watch performances, dance, sing, and make merry.
Our photographers captured all the action, all day, and you didn’t miss a minute.
Here are some highlights.
1. Corby Silver Band
Corby Silver Band was formed in 1902 specially for the Pole Fair, and they were up to play on the main stage at 8am today
Photo: Alison Bagley
2. The Vikings are in town
Corby was a Viking settlement founded by Kori and his band of brutes. Now, they're back!
Photo: Alison Bagley
3. The bell ringers of St John's
St John's bell ringers were up at 5am to mark the beginning of the fair then rang a full peal for 2h 45m from 9am
Photo: Alison Bagley
4. It's a dog's life
Corby Radio's Des Barber with town crier Anthony Dady (and dog) in the ceremonial chairs
Photo: Alison Bagley