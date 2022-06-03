Corby Pole Fair Charter read to crowd of hundreds on steps of St John's church

The sun is shining, the crowds were up with the larks and the Corby Pole Fair got under way without a hitch at 6am sharp.

The bells of St John the Baptist Church in Corby Old Village had been ringing since 5am to signal the start of the 2022 Corby Pole Fair.

Hundreds of locals turned out to hear the first Charter Reading by the Parliament Stone outside the church.

The Charter reading at the steps of St John's

Rev Paul Frost – as is tradition – was given the honour of reading the Charter granted to the village in 1585 by Queen Elizabeth I.

Afterwards, Rev Frost, mayor Tafadwa Chikoto and the village’s oldest resident June Thomson were lifted aloft and carried through the streets of the village where the charter was again read outside the White Hart and in The Jamb.

