France fly-half Belleau savouring chance to better himself at Saints

Anthony Belleau (picture: Northampton Saints)

In 2004, Anthony Belleau got the chance to experience the magic of the Gardens as a fan.

Earlier this year, he experienced it as an opposition player.

And next season, he will finally get to grace the Gardens as a member of the home team.

Fly-half Belleau has joined Saints from Clermont Auvergne this summer, moving away from France for the first time as a professional player.

He was desperate to sample a new culture and create new memories.

And he has explained why a switch to Saints felt like the perfect fit.

Belleau said: "I was always excited about spending time with players coming from everywhere around the world and always enjoying discovering other things than just French because, for me, you can be a better rugby player and person when you share different experiences and culture.

"I always had in my mind that if I have the opportunity to go away from France, I would be keen, and last season I had the opportunity to sign for the Saints so I was like 'let's go!'.

"First of all, this is a competitive team - they won the Premiership two years ago and they were in the Champions Cup final last season.

"We all know in France the way the Saints play is really beautiful, really efficient and fast rugby.

"I know the culture of the club is to develop players and everyone told me that if I go to Saints, I will be a better rugby player.

"I'm sure I will be a better person too because I will live in England and it's a good challenge as a rugby player and a person."

Belleau's first experience of the Gardens came 21 years ago as he, his father and his mother sat in the stands and watched Agen take on Saints in a European encounter.

"My father was a partner of Agen Rugby Club and in the European Cup they played against Northampton in the pool games," Belleau explained.

"All the partners went with the club to Northampton so my father brought me and my mum to spend a weekend here.

"I was maybe eight or nine years old and it was a good memory.

"I got a picture with an old prop from Agen in the stands before the captain's run and that was a good memory.

"I was sat in one of the corners of the stadium and it's a bit different now but I remember that was my first time away from France as a kid and it was a great atmosphere here."

Belleau went from fan to player at the Gardens back in April as he started for Clermont in their 46-24 Champions Cup round of 16 defeat to Saints.

"It was such a great game," Belleau said.

"We were a bit disappointed about the result but we have seen the Saints going to the final so we were like 'okay, they are just better than us and they deserved to win'.

"It was a great atmosphere that day and the stands were full with the Saints fans pushing behind their team.

"It was a big game and you can feel the atmosphere here - it's good."

Belleau is no stranger to noisy stadiums as he has previously played for Toulon and Clermont.

He spent eight seasons with Toulon before making the move to Clermont in 2022, going on to make more than 80 appearances for Les Jaunards.

"I was lucky because my two previous clubs were Toulon and Clermont, and they are two of the best atmospheres in France," the 29-year-old said.

"There are many places with good atmospheres in France but these ones are pretty crazy and when you play at home, it gives you an extra boost of energy.

"I'm lucky to have lived these experiences."

But for Belleau, it's now all about going completely out of his comfort zone.

"I'm happy to be here," he said. "It's a great challenge and I'm excited about playing games.

"At the moment, we're really happy and enjoying our first weeks here in Northampton.

"Everyone here has helped me and my partner to feel good with everything.

"It's a bit different to France but everyone has helped us to settle in well and we are so happy about that because we are the only French people in the club, but it's okay because everyone is helping us."

Belleau won't be away from France for too long as Saints have two trips across the Channel in the Investec Champions Cup pool stages this season.

They will go to Section Paloise in early December before travelling to Union Bordeaux Bègles in mid-January.

"The players and staff here are curious about the rugby (in France) and the way we play, the way we train, the way we live rugby so it's interesting to share our own experiences," Belleau said.

"I'm happy to let them know more about the French rugby so I hope it helps for our two games in France."

Belleau was an interested onlooker as Saints were edged out by Bordeaux in last season's Champions Cup final in Cardiff.

He said: "Sometimes in big games they can go for one team or another because of details.

"It was a tight game and the Saints scored really beautiful tries.

"At the end, it was just about details and it was a high level game.

"We all know Bordeaux is a top French team for the past few seasons and they've played two times in the Top 14 final, they have many good players and they play really strong rugby at the moment.

"We will play in Bordeaux next season so it's going to be a good challenge for us."

Before all that though, Belleau will look forward to taking to the field for Saints for the first time when they travel to Bedford Blues for a pre-season game on September 5.

Preparations are in full swing at the Gardens as the clock ticks down to the Goldington Road clash.

"We are halfway through pre-season and the first four weeks were really hard physically but we are starting to play a bit more rugby," Belleau said.

"We have missed a lot of boys but now it's good because every week we have one or two more coming back.

"We are starting to be more competitive and creating connection between us.

"It's exciting to play the first game and I'm looking forward to it."

Belleau's presence will be vital for Saints in the season ahead as they will call on him to compete with British & Irish Lions star Fin Smith at fly-half.

And when Smith is away on England duty, the 12-cap France international will become even more of a crucial cog in the black, green and gold wheel.

"At the moment, I am the only No.10, which is good because I need to practice and spend time on the field with the boys," Belleau said.

"But when Fin comes back he can help me to understand more the way we want to play because he has lots of experience with the team and the way English guys want to play.

"It's going to be a really great opportunity to learn more about it."