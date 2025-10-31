Belleau discusses possibility of staying at Saints beyond the end of the season

Anthony Belleau (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Anthony Belleau says he is 'open' to staying at Saints beyond the end of the current season.​

The French fly-half joined the black, green and gold from Clermont Auvergne during the summer and he has been an instant hit at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Belleau scored two key tries to help Saints see off Leicester Tigers in his first taste of the East Midlands derby on October 11.

The 29-year-old has already racked up 49 points in five appearances for his new club, including notching the match-winning penalty in a victory at Gloucester.

So could Belleau see himself staying in Northampton longer than just one season?

"We will see," he said.

"I’m just signed for one season so I'm open because I'm enjoying my experience a lot.

"I don’t have any answer at the moment, but we will see what’s going to happen."

Saints boss Phil Dowson has already expressed his desire to ensure Belleau remains in Northampton on a long-term basis.

“He is a very highly skilled player with caps for France," Dowson said.

"The conversations we had with him before we signed him, he came across well. He was cracking jokes in English, which gave us an understanding of how good his English is.

“I wasn’t massively surprised because we were recruiting someone of high quality, and we were recruiting someone who clearly had good characteristics which we liked.

“He has been excellent. His application and attitude, the fact that he was happy to leave France and try another environment and do it in a second language and bring his fiancée over.

“The way he has integrated and how popular he is with the players is fantastic. I think we have seen on the field what he is capable of. Out of position as well and in clutch moments.

“There is quite a long list of people we are trying to re-sign, and we are currently working through that. And he is one of those guys that we would love to keep because of the impact that he has had here.”

Saints have already completed three contract renewals this season, tying England trio Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell and Fraser Dingwall to multi-year deals.