Poppies complete their business as Sunderland midfielder Scott joins on loan

Kettering Town managed to get one more signing over the line before yesterday’s (Thursday) registration deadline.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:19 GMT- 1 min read

The Poppies have snapped up Sunderland midfielder Tom Scott on loan until the end of the season to fill the void left by Sheffield United loanee Frankie Maguire, whose campaign has been ended by injury.

Scott is part of the Under-23 squad at the Sky Bet Championship squad having previously started his career at Northampton Town before joining Sunderland in 2021.

The 19-year-old is set to be part of Lee Glover’s squad for tomorrow’s home clash with Darlington as the Poppies bid for survival in the Vanarama National League North.

Lee Glover has boosted his Kettering Town ranks with the loan signing of Sunderland midfielder Tom Scott. Picture by Peter Short
