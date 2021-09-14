Steelbacks fast bowler Brandon Glover is off to the T20 World Cup

Brandon Glover has been named in the Netherlands squad for the T20 World Cup next month

And he will be joined on the plane later this month by Northants bowling coach Chris Liddle, is also part of the Dutch coaching team.

The pair are delighted to be confirmed as part of the Netherlands team for a tournament that was originally due to be played in Australia at the end of 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic put paid to that, with the tournament now being switched to the UAE.

Glover has endured a difficult season.

He struggled to nail down a regular starting place in the Steelbacks Vitality T20 Blast team, and then failed to bowl a ball during his month-long stint at The Hundred with the Oval Invincibles.

It had been hoped he would be able to play some red ball cricket in the final four Championship matches of the summer, but an issue with his heel has kept him sidelined for the three matches so far in that as well.

It means he hasn't played any first team cricket since July 18.

But he will be fit and ready for the World T20, and South African-born pace bowler can't wait.

“This is my second big T20 tournament with the side after I played in the qualifier in 2019,” Glover told nccc.co.uk

“That was an amazing experience and I’m very excited for this one.”

Signed ahead of the summer of 2020, Glover's Northants career has been stop-start to say the least, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic and some injuries.

But he has an excellent record with the Netherlands, claiming 28 wickets in his 19 T20 internationals to date.

And he knows what his plans will be when he takes to the field for the Dutch's first World Cup game against Ireland - and former Steelbacks team-mate Paul Stirling - in Abu Dhabi on October 18.

“The gameplan for fast bowling is pretty much always the same, so it’s just about approaching it as well as I can and executing on my skills," he said.

“You’ve got to keep your principals the same.

"In the power play try to hit the stumps as much as possible and have your variations, and then at the death you look to yorkers, change up for bouncers and those kinds of things.”

Glover also admits it will be good for him to have Liddle with him at the World T20.

The pair have worked together with the national team since 2019, and at the County Ground since they both joined the club in 2020, and Glover said: “Having Lids as a consistent piece to my fast bowling helps plenty.

"It’s quite nice having the same voice there all the time and it helps with planning as well as I’ve got that link between the Dutch and the County.

“He knows when I’m bowling well and he knows when I’m not bowling well so he can feed back different things on my action.”

Liddle is also really looking forward to teaming up with the Netherlands and head coach Ryan Campbell again.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to be back with the Dutch team and to be heading to a T20 World Cup,” said the former Gloucestershire left-arm seamer.

“Ryan Campbell has put together a strong squad with players I have been able to work with for a few years now.

"I am looking forward to working with them and the fellow coaches in pushing the team to go as far as we can in the World Cup.”

And he is also pleased that Glover has made the final cut for the tournament, as he is aware of the problems the 24-year-old has had to deal with.

“It's great that Brandon made the cut after having an indifferent season which was hampered by injuries," said Liddle.

"I’m excited to see him and the other players mix it against the world's best.”

The Netherlands begin their tournament against the Irish, before playing further Group A first round games against Namibia (Oct 20) and Sri Lanka (Oct 22).

The top two finishers from the four in Group A will progress to the Super 12 round when India, Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies join the fray.