Liddle backing Northants bowlers to ‘grind down’ Warwickshire

Jack White celebrates claiming the wicket of Alex Davies

The County go into the second half of the match in a strong position, despite rain seeing more than half of day two wiped out on Monday.

Heavy morning saw the start delayed until mid-afternoon, and Northants were swiftly bowled out for 451 having resumed on 420 for six.

But there was to be no quick response from the Bears batters, who battled their way to 71 for one from 39 overs in reply, with dogged former England opener Dom Sibley unbeaten on 30 from 114 balls.

The Northants players celebrate after Jack White claimed the wicket of Alex Davies

The Northants bowlers were incredibly disciplined, with the trio of Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor and Jack White, who claimed the only wicket to fall, conceding just 45 runs from their 31 overs combined.

And assistant coach Liddle, who is also the team's bowling coach, wants more of the same when play resumes on Tuesday.

“The day probably didn't start as well as we wanted it to with losing a wicket in the first over, but we've got ourselves in a great position in this game and credit to the lads for getting the big score in the first place," said Liddle.

"The way we went about our bowling, we’re over the moon with, so hopefully we can kick on and we find ourselves in the box seat.

Ben Sanderson threatens a run-out on his follow through while bowling for Northants against Warwickshire

“Our bowling attack prides itself on its discipline and just keep trying to grind the team down, and we showed that there.

"They were 20-odd runs off 20-odd overs, so we showed that we were relentless in the way we went about our bowling and each bowler backed each other up.

"So, with a bit of luck, there could have been a few more wickets in that end column, but it's just some the game sometimes.

"We’ve just got to turn up and do the same and hopefully it turns and we get a few more wickets."

Jack White has his stumps rearranged

Liddle also had words of praise for seamer White, who is playing only his second Championship match of the season - the other was also against Warwickshire - with Gareth Berg still on international duty with Italy.

“Jack's been bowling beautifully for us all year," said Liddle of White, who claimed the wicket of Alex Davies on his way to figures of one for 19 from 11 overs.

"Sometimes you need a squad of bowlers to be successful and we're trying to build that squad and Jack is certainly talked about a lot in terms of team sheets.

"So, we're really impressed with the way Jack is going about his bowling.

"He’s developed some skills over the last couple of years which he's seen seen some rewards for now which is great and long may it continue.”