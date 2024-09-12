Keogh enjoys 'special' moment as Northants claim first red-ball win of 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal claimed career-best first-class figures of nine for 99

Rob Keogh admitted it was a 'special' feeling as Northants finally claimed a first red-ball win of 2024 with a 133-run success over Derbyshire at the County Ground on Wednesday.

Keogh claimed eight wickets in the match and Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal a career-best nine for 99, as Derbyshire were bowled out for 165 and 132.

In the second innings, Keogh snared five for 44, including the final four wickets to fall, and Chahal four for 54, with Keogh also making a crucial 63 with the bat as Northants made 211 all out in their second knock, setting the visitors an improbable 266 to win on a turning track.

It was a first Championship victory for Northants since Essex were beaten on September 28 last year, and only the club's second victory in 24 four-day matches, with Keogh admitting it was one to savour.

“It’s always special to get a four-day win," said the all-rounder.

"We’ve been close in a few games this season but not able to get over the line, so it was nice to be ruthless and get that win and everyone chipped in.

“For the standards I set myself, it’s been a tough year personally and I’d like to score a few more hundreds.

"I might not have got the hundred, but to get a five-for and win the game – there’s nothing like a tough four-day win and to contribute to that is very special.

“We knew anything upwards of 240 was going to be tough (to chase) and once we got out there bowling, we knew myself and Yuz (Chahal) would have a role to play."

The 32-year-old then went on to praise the contribution of Chahal, who is the all-time leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League and better known as a white-ball specialist.

But he seems to have found bowling with a red ball on three cold and windy days in the east midlands of England to his liking!

“We call him the Magician," said Keogh.

"He’s got a bag of tricks and luckily it was too cold for him to get all of them out! He said he just stuck to the flipper a few times and that got him some wickets.

“I think it helps me – not only his cricket brain, he knows spin bowling – but it takes the pressure off me at the other end and I feel like I can just bowl and not worry about going for too many runs.

“I’ve been lucky enough to bowl with some great spinners, but he’s got to be up there."

The five-for on Wednesday was the fourth of Keogh's career, and takes him to 164 career wickets, and he admitted he is finally seeing himself as a genuine off-spinner.

"I’m finally starting to see myself as a natural bowler," he said. "Rather than a part-timer who can chip in.

"So five-fors are a little bit more special to me than a hundred at the minute.”

Northants are back in action on Tuesday when they host Leicestershire in their final home game of the season.