Campaigner 'speechless' as Isham bypass project costs balloon to £122.8m

A campaigner who has fought for the Isham bypass for decades says he has been left ‘speechless’ after the scheme’s project costs ballooned to £122.8m.

Just six years ago it was estimated that the relief road would need funding of at least £41m, and it had £25m of it earmarked only for it to be withdrawn.

Last year the Conservative government, which was wiped out in July’s general election, pledged to use money saved by scrapping an extension of the HS2 rail line to fund projects including the bypass.

A planning application for the 3.75km project has now finally been submitted by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) – but they have revealed costs have almost tripled and blamed factors such as inflation and new requirements.

Graham Rait and, inset, the proposed bypass route

Isham bypass campaigner Graham Rait said: "I think the whole thing is at the point of farce. The chance of it happening under the current government is zero.

"I’m speechless to be honest.”

The plans will go through the regular planning application process and consultation before being heard before a North Northamptonshire Council planning committee at a later date.

If planning permission is granted and the outline business case is approved, a full business case would then have to be submitted to the Department for Transport.

The current timeline is for construction of the road, which would be built from the Symmetry Park roundabout, running in a southerly direction and rejoining the A509 near Great Harrowden with a new roundabout at Hill Top Road, to start in spring 2027. It’s hoped the road would open by September 2028.

Cllr Matt Binley (Con), NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “A report to the former Northamptonshire County Council in October 2018 quoted a cost of at least £41m. As part of the recent work on the project, the design and associated environmental works have been progressed and we now have a more accurate costing of £122.8m.

“In recent years, there has been significant inflation across the construction industry. This is likely to further increase by the time the scheme is built and has had an impact on costings, alongside other factors including new environmental requirements and the Department for Transport now requiring active travel measures to be included in any major scheme.

“Any costings estimated are always a worst case scenario to avoid any shortfall needing to be covered by the council at a later stage and factor in the rising costs, plus a contingency."

NNC will have to publish a compulsory purchase order to acquire land for the bypass and there may be a public inquiry.

The projected opening date has been pushed back on several occasions, with delays to submitting the planning application and business case.

NNC leader Cllr Jason Smithers (Con) said: “We’re doing everything we can to progress this essential scheme as quickly as we can and I’m thrilled that we’re now reaching two major milestones.

“So many people have worked so hard over the years to move this project on and I’m grateful for their support...this project is one of our major priorities as a council and I’m determined that we see it through to completion.”