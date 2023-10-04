Government pledges to fund Isham bypass using cash from scrapped HS2 leg

Graham Rait has been campaigning for a bypass for decades.

The long-awaited Isham bypass could finally get the cash it needs after the decision to scrap the extension of HS2.

In a speech at the Conservative Party conference today (Wednesday) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that the Birmingham to Manchester leg of the high-speed train line would be ditched, with £36bn instead being spent elsewhere.

And the Government has announced that in the East Midlands it means £250m to ‘fully fund’ ten road schemes – including the A509 Isham bypass and the A43 dualling project between Northampton and Kettering.

Thousands of motorists travel through Isham each day

Isham bypass campaigner Graham Rait said: “I’m very, very pleased but it’s a case of I’ll believe it when it happens.

"It’s definitely positive – let’s hope it happens but there’s an awful lot of work still to go ahead.”

Thousands of motorists travel through the village on the A509 each day and residents have fought for decades for a new road linking Kettering and Wellingborough, but until now it had not had the required funding.

It once had £25m earmarked – only to lose it because the remaining £15m for the scheme couldn't be found. Residents have previously voiced their dismay at delays to the scheme.

Wellingborough MP Peter Bone.

A new route for the bypass has been mapped out but it does not yet have planning permission. North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) will also have to publish a compulsory purchase order to acquire land for it and, if there are objections, there may be a public inquiry.

No further details on when the funding will be allocated have been released.

Cllr Jason Smithers (Con), leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “We welcome this investment in our area as the A509 Isham bypass and the dualling of the A43 between Kettering and Northampton are key infrastructure projects for north Northamptonshire.

“The schemes are important to unlock future economic growth, improve journey times for commuters, connect communities and relieve congestion. The Isham scheme in particular will greatly relieve through traffic in some villages.

Debbie Barton looking at the plans at a previous consultation event

“We wait to hear further details from Government about how funding will be allocated and the timescales involved.

“They are both schemes which have been in fruition for many years and we welcome any decision that would bring them a step closer for the people of north Northamptonshire.”

The last update from NNC on the bypass scheme said they hoped that, subject to funding, they could start construction in spring 2026 and open the road in winter 2027/28.

Wellingborough MP Peter Bone (Con) welcomed the decision to fund the project using money from the scrapping of the HS2 leg.

He said: “It’s very good news. It wasn’t going to happen – they didn’t have enough money for it.

"It’s been something that’s been overdue and it will increase connectivity...it’s great news and it’s ready to go.

"If they put the cheque in the bank tomorrow they could start putting spades in the ground pretty quick.”

Mr Sunak said the decision not to press on with HS2 north of Birmingham was down to costs and delays.

But he’s faced heavy criticism and accusations that the Government has abandoned the north. The list of funding pledges for cash now not being spent on HS2 – in a project titled ‘Network North’ – also includes £2.2bn for potholes.

Isham campaigner Mr Rait said he feared it just was a promise ahead of the next general election, which could take place in 2024.

But he said: “It’s better that than them saying there is no money for it. It’s potentially very good news.”

The proposed Isham bypass would see a dual carriageway built from the Symmetry Park roundabout, running in a southerly direction west of Isham, and rejoining the A509 near Great Harrowden with a new roundabout at Hill Top Road.