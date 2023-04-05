The £1bn Stanton Cross development has been subjected to a large, unsavoury, but temporary overground sewage pipe since late 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite anticipating that work would be ‘concluded by the end of March’ in an update given in February, Anglian Water now insists that it is ‘on the engineering home stretch’, and will conclude relining pipes in mid-late April, before an approximate week-long dismantling of the temporary system.

The temporary pipe in Wellingborough's Stanton Cross estate has been in operation since late 2022

An Anglian Water spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “Ise Valley overland pipes will be removed by the start of May.

“The repair itself has been challenging and we encountered many unforeseen obstacles once we excavated under the ground, and needed to work carefully around other utilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have communicated fully with residents throughout this process and advised on the 13th March that there will be a slight delay with the removal of the pipe.

"We estimate that the dismantling [of the pipe] will take just over a week.”

The work has caused road closures in the area, but a resident said it was 'a necessary evil'

The consensus among residents of the development is that the work is inconvenient, but ultimately important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the recent delay Darren Michael, a Stanton Cross homeowner, said: “I do feel like it’s got too much negative press.

“I was strongly against [the temporary pipe], and made my position clear to Anglian Water.”

However, Darren conceded that the work is ‘a necessary evil’. He added: "I don’t want it next to my house, but if it’s a case of six months then so be it.”

In January, another resident told the Northants Telegraph: "We have people plowing up the front of our house to try and park to deliver things. It’s not great but I understand it needs to be done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Anglian Water spokesman added: “We apologise for disruption to the residents and greatly appreciate their ongoing support and patience for what has been a difficult project right on their doorsteps.

"Their cooperation has meant we’ve been able to keep facilities running uninterrupted, and protect the wider environment.”

Mr Michael praised Anglian Water for its correspondence to keep residents updated as it looks to get Stanton Cross back to its best.

Repairs initially commenced in December 2022 after a leak was detected in the underground sewage works, and the complexity of the fix meant a 500m overground pipe was installed in just nine days to ensure that the system could continue uninterrupted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February, an Anglian Water spokesman said: "We plan to rehabilitate the existing pipe using a method called sewer relining. The innovative technology means we will install a new robust lining to the inside of the pipe, essentially a ‘pipe within a pipe’, allowing us to minimise further disruption for the local residents, and ensure the integrity of the pipes for years to come.”

The Stanton Cross developments have caused quite a stir among locals, with the felling of trees on the much-loved 'Wellingborough Walks’ to make way for a new road to the estate being met with strong opposition.