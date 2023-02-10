The new housing estate at Stanton Cross has been subject to a larger temporary sewage pipe over the last couple of months, and Anglian Water has now provided an update on its progress.

The Northants Telegraph reported on the temporary instalment of an over-ground sewage pipe in January, and since then it has caught the attention of both national and local news with coverage from The Sun and BBC Radio 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “Our teams are continuing work on the damaged sewer pipe on Ise Valley in Wellingborough.

The Anglian Water pipe is causing quite a stir

"The advanced monitoring system we use detected the leak on the network at the beginning of December, and the quick response and expert engineering of our teams has meant we’ve kept services running uninterrupted for our customers since then, and protected the environment by installing the temporary over-ground pipe.

“The engineering solution to repair the pipe is complex due to its position and depth underground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We plan to rehabilitate the existing pipe using a method called sewer relining. The innovative technology means we will install a new robust lining to the inside of the pipe, essentially a ‘pipe within a pipe’, allowing us to minimise further disruption for the local residents, and ensure the integrity of the pipes for years to come.

"We anticipate that work will be concluded by the end of March.”

The pipe runs adjacent to Wendelburie Rise

The added: “We’ve been in close contact with all local residents throughout, and know this work has been hugely disruptive for them – we’re sorry for this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’d like to thank them for their ongoing patience and understanding - keeping their facilities running and protecting the environment is our top priority.

"They can rest assured that we’ll keep working with them and Bovis Homes until the repair is completed and things are back to normal.”

The pipe stretches through the estate adjacent to Wendelburie Rise, a new housing development from Bovis Homes. People were able to start purchasing the properties – some costing in excess of £500,000 - in 2018.

Anglian Water insists the fix will be complete in March

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad