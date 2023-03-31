Councillors from across North Northamptonshire have united to protect trees across the unitary area following the shock felling of 15 trees and the proposed chopping down of dozens more.

Backed cross-party, protesters were in turn applauded, congratulated for ‘standing their ground’ and told to ‘be quiet’ at a sometime raucous full council meeting of North Northants Council.

A proposal by opposition councillors Cllr Valerie Anslow (Lab, Croyland and Swanspool) and seconded by Cllr Anne Lee (Lab, Windmill) had also been put forward to be voted on by councillors.

Campaigners appealed to councillors to save the remaining trees in the We

After four and a half hours and a tetchy debate among councillors they voted to accept the motion: “Ensure that reports to planning committee on applications, where the granting of planning permission would involve the removal of trees protected by Tree Protection Orders (TPO(s)), are supported by the advice of a suitably qualified officer.

"Furthermore, such reports to contain specific information, to support decision makers, to assess the weight considered ‘appropriate’ by the officer to be attached to this material consideration, to ensure that any resident or organisation relying on the system is treated equally and fairly, and that all local historic and natural heritage sites within North Northamptonshire communities are appropriately protected, while continuing the drive to provide homes and jobs for the community.”

Cllr Anslow welcomed the vote that was carried by 59 votes with one abstention.

She said: “I was amazed that it went through without an amendment. I was delighted. The TPOs are going to strengthened but it will rely on councillors reading the paperwork and then calling it out. Now even if there is one tree with a TPO we will be told (if affected by a planning application). I’m really pleased that the motion went through and there was such a great turnout from the residents who have shown such passion and knowledge. Now some of the other councillors have come out of the woodwork and said what’s happening is wrong.”

Marion Turner-Hawes addressed the full council meeting of North Northants Council

Before the motion was heard, protesters who had welcomed councillors with placards and chanting, then packed out the public gallery as residents addressed the meeting.

One of those speaking at the meeting was The Wellingborough Walks Action Group co-leader Marion Turner-Hawes.

She said: “It’s good for the future but there are very few trees in Wellingborough with TPOs. It is a positive step. This whole situation in Wellingborough has shown that the council hasn’t fully understood TPOS.

“I welcome the result and many councillors spoke up about the situation and how unhappy they are but it would have been nice to have had them there from the beginning. “

Campaigners from The Wellingborough Walks Action Group outside The Corby Cube before last night's full council meeting

At the meeting Cllr Jason Smithers leader of NNC spoke to the gallery through the chair and rounded on developers Vistry – part of the Stanton Cross LLP consortium along with NNC.

He said: “This is a very emotive issue and I fully understand the feeling in the room today but what I want to make absolutely crystal clear, North Northamptonshire Council are the regulatory body here. If Vistry want to make any changes they know what they need to do – they need to bring a variation to their current planning and bring it in front of us – it’s not for us to engage with Vistry.

"If Vistry want to change their planning consent or bring a variation to save extra trees we would welcome that - that’s why we’ve paused them from doing the works, that’s why they can’t work any further on those trees, until bird nesting season is over, which gives the trees a stay of execution, however I am very very very disappointed in Vistry trying to shirk the blame and responsibility for this authorisation.

“What we do need is Vistry to come to us with a planning application or variation so our expert officers can deal with that and that saves the trees that’s fantastic.”

The Wellingborough Walks Action Group

Ms Turner-Hawes added: “No-one has come out of this well apart from the community.”

Cllr Anslow added: “The next stage is to get people together. It wouldn’t hurt NNC to call a meeting and there is some room for a judicial review.”

The Wellingborough Walks Action Group members will now review documents released yesterday outlining the planning process that led to the controversial tree felling.

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green, Kettering) said: “I’m over the moon. We all are. This never would’ve happened without the amazing people who stood up for their trees in Wellingborough, who came to the meeting, and spoke so eloquently, who sat in the gallery until the very end.