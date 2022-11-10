Members of Wellingborough Whitworth FC have met with councillors to discuss matters relating to the proposed surface water basin that would encroach on the club’s playing fields.

The plans met the disapproval of the club, who would be massively affected with two of its three pitches being encroached upon should the basin be constructed.

The meeting on November 2 was requested by Cllr Mark Jones and Cllr Jon Smith to help them better understand the situation, and the club’s next steps.

Wellingborough Whitworth FC plays its home games at The Victoria Mill Ground

Cllr Jones said: “There is a strong feeling about this, the club has been there for a long time.”

The initial letter of objection from Whitworth FC stated: “The football club has offered to work with both the planning authority (NNC) and with Bovis to resolve the conflict with the proposals and the resulting loss of playing fields. This offer has not been taken up by Bovis who continue to ignore offers to work with them to find a satisfactory solution.”

A Vistry spokesman responded: “We were more than happy to discuss the various options with both the council and Whitworth FC. The current design minimises the loss of sports pitches as much as possible. If Whitworth FC and the council have alternative compliant options, we would be happy to carry out a review.”

The club has submitted a new idea to move the new surface water basin, accommodating Bovis’ plans as well as preserving the club’s future, but a response is yet to be given.

The plans at Stanton Cross will have a huge effect on Whitworth FC

Since the letter of objection was sent Sport England has responded, objecting to the plans by stating: "Given the above identified playing pitches shortfalls and the fact the pitches are utilised by Whitworth FC (and other clubs) the proposal which is not ancillary facility supporting the principal use of the site as a playing field site nor an indoor or outdoor sports facility, will result in the loss of pitches / reduction in pitch size as such it would not meet Sport England Exception Policies E1, E2, E3 and E5.”

Wellingborough Town Council has also objected to the application, stating: “The loss of the playing pitch will result in playing facilities being lost forever and will impact football for all age groups at the club including under 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18 Youth teams, the 3 Senior Whitworth FC teams, Saxons Football Club and Wellingborough Exiles Football Club along with all the visiting teams from the district, county and region.”

With this latest objection coming in from Sport England, the matter may reach as high as the Secretary of State via the National Planning Casework Unit.

The land on which the club is on was bought by Bovis Homes in 2009 from Whitworth Holdings, who rented it from the company immediately after.