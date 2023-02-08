It’s caused quite a stir

A large, temporary sewage pipe was installed in Stanton Cross in December, providing an unsavoury sight to residents of the new housing estate.

The Northants Telegraph reported on the pipe earlier this year, but having been picked up by other news outlets including The Sun and this week by Jeremy Vine on BBC Radio 2, the story is now making national as well as local news.

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph at the time, a representative of Anglian Water said: "We are treating the permanent fix as an emergency and will continue to work as quickly as possible to fix the damaged sewer.”

“We would like to apologise for the disruption our work is causing residents in the area.”

And they added: “We understand both the visual impact and general disruption this is causing and we thank our customers in advance for their patience and understanding.”

The pipe is a short-term solution to a broken section of the original pipe, but despite the large over-ground one being temporary, it has turned heads with its sheer size and length, cutting through the Stanton Cross streets for at least a few more weeks.

Scroll down to see more pictures of the pipe which is very quickly becoming quite infamous.

1 . Stanton Cross disrupted by the emergence of a temporary sewage pipe Stanton Cross' new homes are subjected to the unsightly pipe Photo: Anglian Water Photo Sales

2 . Stanton Cross disrupted by the emergence of a temporary sewage pipe A drone captures the full extend of the temporary pipe Photo: Anglian Water Photo Sales

3 . Stanton Cross disrupted by the emergence of a temporary sewage pipe The homes in Stanton Cross are developed by Bovis Homes, with some costing in excess of £500,000 Photo: William Carter Photo Sales

4 . Stanton Cross disrupted by the emergence of a temporary sewage pipe The pipe has disrupted routed around the Stanton Cross estate Photo: William Carter Photo Sales