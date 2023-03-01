The big news stories from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden during February 2023

It might be the shortest month of the year, but February hasn’t been short of news in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

The fight to save a row of historic trees in London Road, Wellingborough has been making headlines for more than two weeks now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been protests, candle-lit vigils and several arrests too, but so far, the protests have failed to stop work starting on the felling of these beloved trees.

Some of this month's papers

A family from Corby has been forced to live in a Travelodge just off the A45 at Rushden after being evicted from their home on the Lincoln estate – this is where the council has placed them, 20 miles from home, school and work and with no way of cooking or washing their clothes.

Two women have revealed their big plans for Kettering’s former bingo hall and The Water Mill Tearoom is set to re-open in Ringstead with additional restaurant serving Italian food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our readers obviously love to know where the best places to eat are as stories on the best and worst rated McDonald’s restaurants as well as the top fish and chip shops in the area have been well read.

And in lighter news, we’ve been delving into our archives to find some more great pictures from back in the day, including pancake races over the years as well as plays, shows and musicals in the late 70s and early 80s.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 The Corby family living in a Travelodge on the side of the A45

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Weetabix manager was constructively dismissed finds employment tribunal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.