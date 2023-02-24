The Water Mill Tearoom is set to re-open in Ringstead with additional restaurant serving Italian food
The establishment closed at Christmas
The Water Mill Tearooms and Restaurant in Ringstead is set to re-open under new management in March, with more features and services.
The establishment was vacated on Christmas Eve 2022, with the previous occupiers citing family commitments as the reason for its closure.
It was quickly snapped up in the new year, though, and is projected to reopen its doors on Tuesday, March 7.
Debbie Ozdogan, who discovered that the tearooms was closing on Facebook, is taking on the substantial project in what they called a ‘no-brainer’.
The new people at the helm of the tearooms are also the owners of Deb’s Fish Bar in Wellingborough Road, Rushden, and while it’s a big task to keep both afloat, Debbie is confident that it can be done, with 30 years in the food industry already under their belt.
Italian food will be served at The Water Mill Tearooms and Restaurant on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and it holds an alcohol licence, ensuring a broader range of drinks is available.
Sat on the bank of the River Nene, The Water Mill Tearooms and Restaurant gives off an olde worlde vibe in the main room, but its seating area is more modern, with a glass roof to take advantage of sunny days. With origins in the 11th century, much of its historic feel remains.
A beautiful garden overlooks the water, and Debbie added: “This is why we fell in love with it.”
Most staff that were previously employed are returning.
While the furniture is new, the owners want it to feel familiar to those who have spent time there.