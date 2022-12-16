Ringstead residents will have to look elsewhere for hot drinks in 2023 and beyond after The Water Mill Tearooms announced its forthcoming closure on December 24.

Opening in 2017, The Water Mill Tea Rooms offered hot drinks, a diverse breakfast menu, and a ‘home away from home’ feel.

It’s a loss to the people of Ringstead after the company issued a statement on its Facebook page, citing familial commitments for the tearoom’s closure.

The Water Mill Tearooms now occupies the old wooden flour mill

The future is unclear as ownership may change in the coming weeks, and the current occupiers of the establishment on the banks of the River Nene are confident that something will soon take its place.

The building’s roots are as far back as the 11th century, and over a thousand years it has been a guest house, place of residence, and a mill of many things.

