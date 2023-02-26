Picture special - Wellingborough's much-loved Embankment and London Road Walks that will change forever due to road and housing development
The Embankment and Walks in Wellingborough have been favourites with families for generations
As campaigners continue their protests to save as many trees in The Walks as possible in London Road, Wellingborough, we are taking a look at the changing face of The Embankment area.
When the Victorians laid out The Walks in 1847, they did it as an amenity for the town and have been enjoyed ever since.
The Walks stretched from Swanspool to the River Nene. The first lime trees were planted in 1846-47 - just a decade into Queen Victoria’s reign.
According to local historian Tony Smith, the first “walk” was laid out from the bottom of Sheep Street to what is now Broadway. He said: “The second continued along London Road to the Dog and Duck inn, followed by the section earmarked for demolition.
“Before the arrival of the motor car, walking was a popular pastime - whole families in their Sunday best would stroll beneath the branches after church, often meeting up with other relatives and friends. Indeed many married couples met for the first time in The Walks.”
The Embankment has been a hugely popular destination for generations - picnics, feeding the swans, walking and using the splash park. The area will be remodelled to make way for a dual carriageway and new roundabout.