The leader of North Northants Council has said he has done ‘absolutely everything’ to save the trees earmarked for destruction tomorrow in Wellingborough.

Despite extensive weekend talks between council chiefs, councillors and Vistry, the developers behind £1bn Stanton Cross urban extension, a deal could not be agreed to pause the controversial works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But NNC has managed to get the number of trees under threat reduced from 61 to 40.

The trees in London Road - inset Jason Smithers

Community efforts and protests have grown over the week since the surprise news broke of the imminent felling of the trees in London Road to make way for a roundabout and dual carriageway.

Earlier today MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone gave protesters hope that the trees could be saved as he called for a month-long pause to allow for negotiations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But hopes have been dashed for an eleventh-hour reprieve and Cllr Smithers has expressed his disappointment.

The white mark shows where bats may be roosting

He said: “I have done absolutely everything to save the trees but they are not listening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m gravely disappointed with Vistry. They are being short-sighted. A short delay would have been the best thing.

"It’s frustrating and really riles me – they clearly don’t want to listen – I’m quite annoyed about it.

"My team has been looking at all possible options. There is nothing we can do to stop this process.

Protesters wave to passing motorists

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a leader I have done everything to get a stay of execution but I think they will be most likely be looking to fell the trees in the next few days, much to my sadness.”

Cllr Smithers confirmed that more than 40 trees are due to be removed – 20 fewer than the original number indicated by developers at a site meeting.

He added: “The developer did review their plans and have committed to reducing the number of trees that they will remove. However, they could engage more with the local community to determine how any wood from the trees removed could be used for good causes, such as in local parks and play areas.”

Five of the trees – three on the avenue close to the A45 bridge and two near the ‘horse field’ – have also been marked with white paint to indicate the possible presence of bats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protesters on the site on Tuesday

Protesters have vowed to return to the site for a third day when it is thought contractors will attempt to start work on the felling.

An NNC statement released by a spokesman late tonight said: “The Council is very aware of the strength of public feeling in relation to the removal of trees from the land forming part of Route 2 at Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross development.

“North Northamptonshire Council has assessed the works to be undertaken by the developer, which are necessary to facilitate the diversion of essential utilities including a high-pressure gas main, water, fibre optics and electricity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Council is satisfied that the removal of the trees is authorised activity in relation to the necessary utility related works sited in the area. This work does not require the approval of the Council as it is being carried out through the authority provided by legislation to Statutory Undertakers under The Town and Country Planning (Tree Preservation)(England) Regulations 2012.”