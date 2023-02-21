'I have tried absolutely everything' says 'gravely disappointed' North Northants Council leader as Wellingborough trees face chop in morning
‘There is nothing we can do to stop this process’
The leader of North Northants Council has said he has done ‘absolutely everything’ to save the trees earmarked for destruction tomorrow in Wellingborough.
Despite extensive weekend talks between council chiefs, councillors and Vistry, the developers behind £1bn Stanton Cross urban extension, a deal could not be agreed to pause the controversial works.
But NNC has managed to get the number of trees under threat reduced from 61 to 40.
Community efforts and protests have grown over the week since the surprise news broke of the imminent felling of the trees in London Road to make way for a roundabout and dual carriageway.
Earlier today MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone gave protesters hope that the trees could be saved as he called for a month-long pause to allow for negotiations.
But hopes have been dashed for an eleventh-hour reprieve and Cllr Smithers has expressed his disappointment.
He said: “I have done absolutely everything to save the trees but they are not listening.
"I’m gravely disappointed with Vistry. They are being short-sighted. A short delay would have been the best thing.
"It’s frustrating and really riles me – they clearly don’t want to listen – I’m quite annoyed about it.
"My team has been looking at all possible options. There is nothing we can do to stop this process.
"As a leader I have done everything to get a stay of execution but I think they will be most likely be looking to fell the trees in the next few days, much to my sadness.”
Cllr Smithers confirmed that more than 40 trees are due to be removed – 20 fewer than the original number indicated by developers at a site meeting.
He added: “The developer did review their plans and have committed to reducing the number of trees that they will remove. However, they could engage more with the local community to determine how any wood from the trees removed could be used for good causes, such as in local parks and play areas.”
Five of the trees – three on the avenue close to the A45 bridge and two near the ‘horse field’ – have also been marked with white paint to indicate the possible presence of bats.
Protesters have vowed to return to the site for a third day when it is thought contractors will attempt to start work on the felling.
An NNC statement released by a spokesman late tonight said: “The Council is very aware of the strength of public feeling in relation to the removal of trees from the land forming part of Route 2 at Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross development.
“North Northamptonshire Council has assessed the works to be undertaken by the developer, which are necessary to facilitate the diversion of essential utilities including a high-pressure gas main, water, fibre optics and electricity.
“The Council is satisfied that the removal of the trees is authorised activity in relation to the necessary utility related works sited in the area. This work does not require the approval of the Council as it is being carried out through the authority provided by legislation to Statutory Undertakers under The Town and Country Planning (Tree Preservation)(England) Regulations 2012.”
The original outline planning permission for the Stanton Cross Sustainable Urban Extension (Reference WP/2004/0600) was approved by the Borough Council of Wellingborough in 2008. This application included the proposals for Route 2 and the removal of the trees associated with the works.