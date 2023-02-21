Wellingborough trees - police on scene at day two of protest with warnings of arrests

Scores of protesters have once again descended on London Road in Wellingborough to show their opposition to the removal of up to 61 trees.

From the early hours residents gathered on The Walks – part of the avenue of lime trees stretching from the River Nene to Swanspool.

Contractors were poised to cone off the southbound side of the road, flick the switch on temporary traffic lights and fence off the pavement.

Sgt Chris Stevens speaks to the crowd using a borrowed megaphone

As the clocked ticked past the 9.30am road closure deadline, a Northants Police liaison officer Sgt Chris Stevens spoke to those gathered in the felling zone.

After speaking to Chevron, contactors for the road closures, the officer told the crowd the news they wanted to hear.

To loud cheers Sgt Stevens said: “There will be no cutting of trees today. This is a restricted area and you are going to have to move out of this area and watch. ”

But despite the road crew successfully closing one carriageway they were still unable to reverse their trucks to unload fencing.

Campaigners wave a traffic tooting their support

Sgt Stevens warned people standing within the road closure area that they would be at risk of being arrested for aggravated trespass.

A stand-off between some protesters followed and three further officers arrived, including local Inspector Miriam Kiernan.

She read out a warning to the campaigners that under section 68 the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 that those standing in the area needed to vacate the work zone or risk being arrested.

Most protesters moved with their placards to the other side of the road, a few die-hard campaigners stood their ground as long as possible.

Campaigners wave to motorists

Wellingborough resident Richard Jackson said: “I’m prepared to lie in the road if there was a collective move. This is all about mass protest. It’s pointless if it’s one or two individuals. It’s indicative of the laissez-faire attitude in Wellingborough. Do people care what’s beyond their doorstep?”

Kevin Allen also from Wellingborough said: “It’s ridiculous. The Borough Council of Wellingborough sold the people down the river.”

Arriving as the fencing was being erected North Northants councillor Tim Allebone (Con, Croyland and Swanspool) wanted to see the site for himself.

He said: “We seem to be systematically trashing Wellingborough. I want as many trees as possible saving. I am not happy about this. I appreciate we need the eastern bypass but this is an historic established route into town. It’s attractive and perfectly healthy trees are being decimated.

NNC Cllr Tim Allebone (Con, Croyland and Swanspool)

"If we had been told 61 trees were coming down I don’t think it would have been passed.”