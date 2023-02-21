News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough MP Peter Bone calls for 'pause' to controversial London Road tree felling

The MP for Wellingborough has been holding talks with fellow Conservative politicians

By Alison Bagley
2 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 4:47pm

The MP representing the town where 61 trees are due to be felled has called for a pause in proceedings that has pitted residents against contractors.

Peter Bone, MP for Wellingborough, says he has been working behind the scenes with Conservative colleagues in North Northants Council (NNC) to find a solution to the impasse.

He would like a month-long pause to delay the felling of the lime avenue in London Road and talks to take place between council and developer.

Peter Bone with one of the trees in London Road, Wellingborough
Most Popular

Mr Bone said: “On Saturday (February 18) I had a meeting with Cllr Jason Smithers (leader of NNC) and Cllr Graham Lawman, portfolio holder for transport, to get fully briefed.

"What I have been doing and what Jason has been doing is to reduce the number of tree to be felled and have a pause for a month so people can put their arguments out there and see if there’s a way of doing it without cutting down so many trees.

"We have got it down from 61 to 45 but I still think we should pause – there’s too many things from the council’s point of view.

"I know he’s been in touch with Vistry (the developer) and see if there’s a solution.”

NNC Cllr Val Anslow (Lab, Croyland and Swanspool) and Wellingborough Town councillor Marion Turner-Hawes and residents talk to Peter Bone MP in M&S cafe after the protest dispersed

He added: "There’s a huge amount of reputational damage you will do.”

Although Mr Bone did not attend the scene where protesters had gathered under the lime avenue, he did visit the area holding an impromptu meeting with NNC councillor Valerie Anslow and Marion Turner-Hawes in the nearby M&S Food Hall cafe.

The pair were the first to raise the alarm to the public last week of the impending tree-felling.

Ms Turner-Hawes said: “It was good to see him in the vicinity and good to hear from him that he’s trying to negotiate. I welcome him doing something positive to resolve the situation.

"Having a pause should not just be for NNC to talk to the developer. We need to make sure there’s a public meeting for things to be discussed and to be clarified.”

