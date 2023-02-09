An ambulance on an emergency call has crashed close to the hamburger roundabout on the A43 between Kettering and Corby.

The crew and the original patient have been taken to hospital after the ambulance crashed into two cars in Cherry Hall Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Jones, divisional director for Northamptonshire at East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “One of our emergency ambulances transporting a patient to hospital on blue lights was involved in a road traffic collision with two cars on Cherry Hall Road, Kettering at 11.23am on Thursday, February 9.

The ambulance

“We sent two paramedics in ambulance cars and four crewed ambulances to the scene, including a resource to transport the original patient.

“Three patients with minor injuries, including two of our staff members, were assessed at the scene and were taken to Kettering General Hospital for further assessment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident will be investigated so it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.”

Northamptonshire Police were on the scene to help with road closures and the debris from the crash.

A spokesman for Northants Police: “This happened just before 11.30am when we were called to Cherry Hall Road, Kettering, to reports of a collision between an ambulance and two cars. It’s not believed any serious injuries were sustained as a result of the collision.