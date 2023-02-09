Kettering ambulance crash on emergency call-out causes A43 closure
The crash took place at the junction of Cherry Hall Road
An ambulance on an emergency call has crashed close to the hamburger roundabout on the A43 between Kettering and Corby.
The crew and the original patient have been taken to hospital after the ambulance crashed into two cars in Cherry Hall Road.
Michael Jones, divisional director for Northamptonshire at East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “One of our emergency ambulances transporting a patient to hospital on blue lights was involved in a road traffic collision with two cars on Cherry Hall Road, Kettering at 11.23am on Thursday, February 9.
“We sent two paramedics in ambulance cars and four crewed ambulances to the scene, including a resource to transport the original patient.
“Three patients with minor injuries, including two of our staff members, were assessed at the scene and were taken to Kettering General Hospital for further assessment.
“The incident will be investigated so it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.”
Northamptonshire Police were on the scene to help with road closures and the debris from the crash.
A spokesman for Northants Police: “This happened just before 11.30am when we were called to Cherry Hall Road, Kettering, to reports of a collision between an ambulance and two cars. It’s not believed any serious injuries were sustained as a result of the collision.
“We are still at the scene and motorists are advised there will be congestion in the area as there is a lot of debris to clear up.”