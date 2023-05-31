News you can trust since 1897
The big news stories from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during May 2023

Here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 31st May 2023, 17:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 17:02 BST

It’s been another busy month for news in the north of the county.

Our reporters have been out and about covering all the stories that matter to you, including some high profile court cases, redundancies at a Wellingborough-based firm and an open invitation to drink the bar dry as a Kettering landlord prepares to call last orders for one final time.

This month also saw the King’s coronation and we got some amazing pictures of people celebrating the historic occasion – we also spoke to the Kettering firm which made the shoes the King wore as he was crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Some of this month's papersSome of this month's papers
The annual Waendel Walk took place this month, with walkers from around the world descending on Wellingborough for a weekend of walks, fun and friendship.

And as always we’ve delved into our archives to find some classic pictures from back in the day, including photos of past cricket teams from the area.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

1 Wellingborough Waendel Walk weekend - picture special of happy hikers at annual event

2 Looking back at 45 old photos of cricket teams from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area

3 Kettering residents invited to drink pub dry at leaving party after 33 years

4 Corby teen had £10k of drugs stuffed under bed, was 'cuckooed' and living in squalid conditions after both parents died

5 Mum who was breastfeeding baby in back of BMW was left in coma after ‘impatient’ husband smashed into oncoming car on A509

6 Redundancies at Wellingborough site after Robinson Manufacturing Ltd goes into administration

7 Huge Liverpool to Corby drug network smashed apart as dealers are jailed for total of more than 60 years

8 How Corby, Desborough and Wellingborough residents celebrated Coronation Sunday - picture special

9 Rushden woman jailed for the manslaughter of her five-week-old baby boy

10 Kettering shoes fit for a King as Charles III's bespoke coronation pumps handcrafted by Gaziano & Girling for historic royal day

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

And if you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World portal.

Related topics:WellingboroughKetteringCorbyRushdenWestminster Abbey