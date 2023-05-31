The big news stories from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during May 2023

It’s been another busy month for news in the north of the county.

Our reporters have been out and about covering all the stories that matter to you, including some high profile court cases, redundancies at a Wellingborough-based firm and an open invitation to drink the bar dry as a Kettering landlord prepares to call last orders for one final time.

This month also saw the King’s coronation and we got some amazing pictures of people celebrating the historic occasion – we also spoke to the Kettering firm which made the shoes the King wore as he was crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Some of this month's papers

The annual Waendel Walk took place this month, with walkers from around the world descending on Wellingborough for a weekend of walks, fun and friendship.

And as always we’ve delved into our archives to find some classic pictures from back in the day, including photos of past cricket teams from the area.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

3 Kettering residents invited to drink pub dry at leaving party after 33 years

6 Redundancies at Wellingborough site after Robinson Manufacturing Ltd goes into administration

7 Huge Liverpool to Corby drug network smashed apart as dealers are jailed for total of more than 60 years

